Gap has unveiled its 2026 holiday campaign, 'Give Your Gift', featuring three choirs performing a rendition of the Jackson 5's classic 'I'll Be There'. Launched on 3 November, the advertisement celebrates individuality, creativity and togetherness through music.

The campaign has since prompted emotional reactions on social media, with several Threads users saying the performance brought them to tears. Others have praised its nostalgic feel, with some joking that millennials must be behind the retailer's latest creative direction.

What Is Gap's 2026 Holiday Ad About?

Released on 3 November, Gap's 2026 holiday campaign brings together three choirs from across the US: A Cappella Academy, Tonality and Sainted.

The groups perform a new interpretation of the Jackson 5's 'I'll Be There', with vocal arrangement and direction by Alexander Lloyd Blake. The campaign was directed by Carissa Gallo and uses music to highlight how individual voices can come together to create something meaningful.

According to Gap, the 'Give Your Gift' campaign celebrates self-expression while reinforcing the importance of connection and togetherness during the holiday season.

Gap's Holiday Ad Has Viewers Saying They Are Crying

Several Threads users have shared their emotional responses to the advertisement, with some admitting that the performance brought them to tears.

One viewer asked, 'Is it crazy this made me cry?', while another said the video had made them incredibly emotional. A third viewer also expressed being overwhelmed by the performance, saying they were practically sobbing.

The song choice also appears to be an important part of the emotional response. One Threads user connected the performance to memories of the late Michael Jackson.

The advertisement's message of togetherness also resonated with another viewer, who said the performance had choked them up.

'You don't realize how tired you are of hate until something like this touches you,' the user wrote.

Beyond its holiday message, the campaign has struck a chord with viewers through its familiar music and collective performance.

Millennials Think Gap Has Brought Back Its Nostalgic Commercials

While some viewers have focused on the emotional impact of the performance, others have been quick to point out the nostalgic feel of Gap's latest campaign.

One Threads user joked that the campaign was a sign that millennials were now in charge, while another enthusiastically agreed, describing the advertisement as a nostalgic reminder of their childhood.

Another Threads user celebrated the apparent return of Gap's iconic montage-style commercials, describing the campaign as a welcome dose of millennial nostalgia.

The reactions point to Gap's history of music-led advertising, which has helped make its campaigns particularly memorable.

For millennials who grew up seeing the retailer's memorable commercials, the latest advertisement appears to bring back a familiar style of storytelling, pairing music, group performances and fashion.

Gap Continues Its 'Give Your Gift' Music Tradition

The 2026 advertisement marks the third consecutive year that Gap has built its 'Give Your Gift' holiday campaign around music.

In 2024, the retailer featured a performance of Janet Jackson's 'Together Again'. The following year, British singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro performed a reimagined version of Miley Cyrus' 'The Climb' alongside a multigenerational choir.

This year's Jackson 5 rendition continues the tradition, with three distinct choirs coming together to deliver a message of connection and shared experiences.