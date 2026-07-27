An Iranian state‑affiliated media network has reportedly aired a video titled 'How to Kill Melania Trump' that sets out assassination threats against First Lady Melania Trump and her 20‑year‑old son, Barron.

The clip, released this week, analyses security around her movements in New York City and describes ways attackers might target her during public shopping trips.

The broadcast follows joint United States and Israeli military actions that eliminated Iran's supreme leader and prominent regime figures. Following these strikes, state‑controlled outlets in Tehran published targeted death threats against the presidential family, prompting heightened security measures across Washington.

Tactical Operations and Specific Threats

Read more Trump Reportedly Targeted in New Iranian Assassination Plot Flagged by Israeli Intelligence Trump Reportedly Targeted in New Iranian Assassination Plot Flagged by Israeli Intelligence

The media clip claims to use satellite imagery and data extracted from security networks to analyse protective protocols.

The broadcast notes that Melania Trump is protected by a dedicated Secret Service detail, operating under the codename 'Muse'.

The production highlights her visits to Manhattan department stores along Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue, presenting these retail destinations as potential operational locations.

The video describes mechanisms for an attack, suggesting operatives contaminate luxury apparel with a nerve agent.

Security experts note that a chemical such as VX, an oily, odourless and tasteless liquid that can penetrate through skin contact and cause death within two to eighteen hours, fits this threat profile.

While the video suggests bribing her personal styling team to obtain information about visits to high‑profile stores like Dior on East 57th Street or Saks Fifth Avenue, her close‑contact team is reported to include professionals such as Hervé Pierre, Mordechai Alvow and Nicole Bryl.

Security Protocols Shielding the Family

The footage also points to the extensive precautions undertaken by law‑enforcement agencies. Standard procedures for federal agents include surveying advance travel routes, welding shut underground sewer drains, removing public waste bins and pre‑determining rapid transit routes to regional Level 1 trauma centres.

Neither the East Wing nor the Secret Service provided an immediate comment on the footage. Full‑time federal protection remains in place across all family residences, including Trump Tower in Manhattan, the Bedminster golf club and the Mar‑a‑Lago estate.

Beyond the physical perimeter, federal agencies employ a 'total environment' approach to safeguarding protectees from asymmetric threats. This multi‑layered strategy integrates airspace monitoring, hazardous agent mitigation protocols designed to counter chemical and biological weapons, and extensive counter‑surveillance operations.

These countermeasures, informed by protective intelligence and threat assessments, are adjusted in response to evolving state‑linked messaging and international tensions.

🇮🇷🇺🇸 IRANIAN MEDIA TARGETS MELANIA TRUMP



- Iranian regime affiliated outlet Tasnim reportedly aired a clip titled “How To Kill Melania Trump.”



- The broadcast has drawn condemnation for promoting violent rhetoric targeting the US First Lady. pic.twitter.com/3cCyXFlTMP — Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) July 27, 2026

Regime Propaganda and Retaliation

The broadcast concludes with a warning directed at the youngest member of the family, stating: 'Barron Trump, wait for us.' This coincides with a wider campaign in Tehran, where public billboards depicting Donald Trump alongside his children recently appeared bearing the message 'Blood for blood'.

The First Lady has kept a relatively low profile recently, missing the White House Correspondents' Association dinner due to a scheduling conflict. President Trump has said he remains the regime's primary target and has stated that he has left instructions for military retaliation should any state‑sponsored plot succeed.

As tensions remain high, global security analysts are monitoring the situation, and federal law‑enforcement agencies maintain heightened vigilance over the safety of the presidential family.