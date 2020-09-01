The United States first lady Melania Trump has broken her silence on a new explosive memoir about her penned by her former friend and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

The book, which makes controversial claims about Melania Trump and her relations with her family members, is named "Melania and Me," with the subtitle "The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady." Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has claimed that there is nothing in the tell-all that she can't back up, amid reports that she is going to release an audio recording of her conversations with Melania as well.

In a statement released via her spokeswoman, Melania described Winston Wolkoff as a "dishonest" and "deeply insecure woman."

"Anybody who secretly tapes their self-described best friend is by definition, dishonest," said Stephanie Grisham, the chief of staff for the first lady, in a statement to People magazine issued a day prior to the release of the memoir.

"The book is not only full of mistruths and paranoia, it is based on some imagined need for revenge. Wolkoff builds herself up while belittling and blaming everyone she worked with, yet she still managed to be the victim. Sadly, this is a deeply insecure woman whose need to be relevant defies logic," Grisham added in her statement.

Wolkoff has known the FLOTUS since 2003, prior to her marriage with Donald Trump, and followed her to the Oval Office in 2017 as an unpaid East Wing adviser after helping plan the inaugural events. The high-profile event manager left the 50-year-old's side in 2018 over what she called a scapegoating about the inauguration cost, insisting she was "thrown under the bus" rather than fired.

In a conversation with ABC News, Wolkoff said that her relationship with the former model grew sour because of a misunderstanding. She claimed: "I gave Melania the benefit of the doubt that she was my friend, she was different than Donald was, she was different than the other Trump children. ... (But) a Trump is a Trump is a Trump," adding: "The Melania I first met versus the Melania there is today is a very different person."