US First Lady Melania Trump has sparked widespread discussion after attending a White House state dinner in a pink strapless Dior Haute Couture gown during a formal banquet held in honour of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, with some observers questioning whether the outfit aligned with traditional royal protocol for white-tie events.

State Dinner Hosts King Charles and Queen Camilla

The high-profile state dinner took place on 28 April at the White House and marked a formal visit by King Charles III, aged 77, and Queen Camilla, aged 78. The event was hosted by US President Donald Trump, 79, and First Lady Melania Trump, 55, and featured full ceremonial arrangements including a military colour guard.

It was the first white-tie state banquet held at the White House since 2007, when President George W. Bush hosted Queen Elizabeth II. The royal couple was welcomed on the South Lawn before being escorted for official photographs at the base of the Grand Staircase, continuing long-standing diplomatic traditions associated with state visits.

Melania Trump's Pink Dior Gown Draws Attention

Melania Trump's outfit quickly became one of the most discussed aspects of the evening. The First Lady wore a soft pink, strapless silk gown designed by Christian Dior Haute Couture. She paired the dress with off-white Dior suede gloves and matching pale Dior pumps.

Baby pink. Gorgeous gown 🌸👑



Melania Trump's pink gown at the state dinner for King Charles III was a custom Christian Dior couture piece designed to project a very specific kind of formal, diplomatic elegance.



Video itslinklauren pic.twitter.com/omB885hIDq — Elle Lookbook (@EvaLovesDesign) April 28, 2026

While state dinners often attract attention for fashion diplomacy, Melania Trump's choice stood out due to its strapless design and bold colour. The gown was described in various reactions as elegant by some observers, while others questioned whether its cut was appropriate for a formal royal-facing white-tie occasion.

The First Lady is known for extensive planning of wardrobe selections for diplomatic events, particularly state visits, where fashion is often considered part of ceremonial presentation.

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Royal White-Tie Dress Code and Protocol Expectations

White-tie dress codes at state banquets are regarded as the most formal level of attire in diplomatic settings. For women, this traditionally requires full-length evening gowns, often with covered shoulders, and in some cases long gloves, although gloves are no longer mandatory.

In the United Kingdom, royal state banquets have historically followed strict etiquette standards, with many female guests opting for white gowns in reference to royal tradition. The Queen was often associated with wearing white at state banquets, influencing guest attire choices at previous events.

For men, white-tie dress includes tailcoats, white waistcoats, bow ties and formal evening trousers, reflecting the highly structured nature of the dress code.

Mixed Public Reaction to Fashion Choice

Melania Trump's gown prompted mixed reactions on social media and in public commentary following the event. Some users praised her appearance and described her as stylish and striking, while others criticised the structure and colour of the dress, calling it unconventional and 'revealing' for a state banquet setting.

Comments circulating online included both admiration for her fashion sense and criticism suggesting the gown was not aligned with traditional expectations for such a formal diplomatic occasion. Other remarks focused on personal style preferences, with some questioning elements such as the dress silhouette and footwear choice.

Context of Previous State Banquets and Diplomatic Fashion

Fashion at state banquets has long been viewed as a form of diplomatic expression. During the 2019 state banquet at Buckingham Palace, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump both wore white gowns, alongside several senior royal figures, reflecting traditional styling choices.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also wore a white gown during the 2011 state banquet hosted at the White House, in line with established formal expectations at the time.

These historical comparisons have contributed to the current debate over whether Melania Trump's pink Dior gown represents a modern interpretation of diplomatic fashion or a departure from established royal protocol traditions associated with white-tie state events.