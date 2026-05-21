Donald Trump told graduating cadets at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, on Wednesday, 20 May, that he would still be in the White House in 2028 and possibly even 2032, despite the US Constitution limiting presidents to two terms and his own approval ratings sinking to historic lows.

Read more Donald Trump Cognitive Decline Apparent in Plain Sight, Late-Night Posting Shows Signs of Sundowning and Mania: Expert Donald Trump Cognitive Decline Apparent in Plain Sight, Late-Night Posting Shows Signs of Sundowning and Mania: Expert

For context, Donald Trump is now serving his second, non-consecutive term after returning to office in January 2025. That victory made him, at 78 years and seven months, the oldest person ever to assume the presidency.

Under the 22nd Amendment, which caps presidents at two elected terms, his tenure is meant to end in January 2029. Trump has, nevertheless, spent much of his political career toying in public with the idea of pushing beyond that hard stop.

At the Coast Guard ceremony, the president's latest remarks came during what should have been a routine policy aside. Trump was lauding a reported $6 billion defence arrangement with Finland to construct 11 polar icebreakers, telling cadets that the first vessels were scheduled for delivery in 2028. He then veered into a familiar riff.

Trump: I'm gonna be in office in 2028. Maybe I'll be here in 2032, too. I don't know. Maybe I will pic.twitter.com/6pPmTftf0l — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 20, 2026

'I'm going to be here in 2028! Maybe I'll be here in 2032, too, I don't know, maybe I will,' he said, standing behind bullet‑proof glass as the new officers looked on.

The line drew laughs from some supporters but also underlined a pattern. Trump, now 79, 'often floats the idea of bypassing normal term limits for the presidency,' as the original report put it. Earlier in the same week, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he said he would 'love' to run for a third term, attributing that appetite to what he described as strong polling numbers.

Donald Trump Pushes Third-Term Fantasy As Poll Numbers Collapse

The numbers tell a different story. According to the latest New York Times/Siena College survey cited in the report, Donald Trump's job approval has fallen to 37 per cent overall. That leaves him 21 points underwater in net popularity and breaks what the outlet described as a 17‑year historical floor.

No sitting president, the survey's analysis noted, has managed to sustain an approval rating below 38 per cent for more than a few days. Trump, by contrast, appears to be settling into it.

The political contradiction is striking. A president suffering record‑low approval is publicly fantasising about clinging to power beyond the maximum the Constitution allows. That may explain why his remarks, while not new, triggered a sharp reaction online.

One critic dismissed his boast with undisguised fury: 'You will not. You'll be long gone by then. You are rotting from the inside out, Piggy. Your evil, rapist, criminal ways will be your undoing. No one cares about you except your deranged #MAGA cult. The champagne is on ice! Your end will be celebrated worldwide.'

You will not. You’ll be long gone by then. You are rotting from the inside out Piggy. Your evil, rapist, criminal ways will be your undoing. No one cares about you except your deranged #MAGA cult. The champagne is on ice! Your end will be celebrated worldwide. pic.twitter.com/P5SScmqW1T — TheChefTrevor (@TheChefTrevor) May 20, 2026

Another user opted for a more legalistic rebuke. 'Um, sorry @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, but you will be out of office for good in Jan. 2029. You will never be president again after Jan. 2029. You cannot do more than two terms because it is against the law.'

Um sorry @POTUS @realDonaldTrump but you will be out of office for good in Jan. 2029. You will never be president again after Jan. 2029. You cannot do more than two terms because it is against the law. — AllyGrace (@AllyFunAuntof3) May 20, 2026

Others homed in on what they see as a deeper disregard for democratic norms. 'The most un‑American president in this nation's history. No respect for the Constitution and the rule of law,' wrote another commenter.

The most un-American president in this nation's history. No respect for the Constitution and the rule of law. — TJ (@tj0258_) May 20, 2026

The law, at least, is clear. Ratified in 1951, the 22nd Amendment limits any individual to 'two terms' in the presidency. Because Trump was elected to terms beginning in 2017 and 2025, he is constitutionally barred from running again in 2028 or 2032. Any attempt to alter that would demand a constitutional amendment of extraordinary scale, requiring supermajority support in Congress and ratification by three‑quarters of US states.

Trump ally Steve Bannon has publicly mused about possible 'workarounds' to those limits, but offers no evidence that a serious legal pathway exists. Nothing has been formally proposed, and nothing is confirmed, so any suggestion of a viable route past the 22nd Amendment should be treated with a considerable pinch of salt.

Age, Health And The Limits Of Donald Trump's Power

Hovering over all of this is the question of age. Donald Trump turns 80 next month. He would be 82 at the time of the 2028 election and 86 in 2032, if he were somehow permitted to run. That alone would make his talk of a third or even fourth term sound far‑fetched. Yet his health is already an open topic of discussion in US politics.

As Trump approaches his 80th birthday, 'public and political figures have frequently debated his physical fitness and mental sharpness, as experts point to signs of dementia.' Those medical assessments are not detailed and remain unverified as of this writing, but they illustrate how his age is being weaponised by opponents and scrutinised by allies.

The New York Times, which has tracked Trump's public schedule for years, wrote recently that his team once promoted him as an 'Energizer Bunny' figure who could outwork staff half his age. Its latest assessment was cooler, calling him 'aging' and underlining again that 'Mr. Trump... is the oldest person to be elected to the presidency.'

That is not a minor footnote. In a country that fought a revolution to escape monarchy, the spectacle of an octogenarian leader musing breezily about staying in power until 2032 lands somewhere between gallows humour and a stress test of the system itself.

What Trump actually believes, as opposed to what he finds politically useful to say, is hard to pin down. His talk of 2028 and 2032 might be nothing more than trolling, a way of baiting critics and reassuring loyalists that the 'movement' will endure.

But when the man making the joke controls the US armed forces, stands behind reinforced glass at a military ceremony, and is already pressing against the boundaries of constitutional tolerance, even a throwaway line starts to feel like a trial balloon.