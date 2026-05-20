Margo Martin's lavish lifestyle draws more attention as her role as Donald Trump's 'most beautiful' becomes more prominent.

Donald Trump's aide Margo Martin is emerging as one of the most visible women in his orbit, drawing more attention towards her polished image and expanding White House role. Critics are now calling Martin 'Fake Melania' in reference to her political access and celebrity-style glamour, both fueling controversy for the administration.

Martin is Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor, in charge of filming, behind-the-scenes production, and social media communications. Her presence has only gained more prominence during White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's maternity leave.

Margo Martin's 'Fake Melania' Rumours Explained

Martin, 30, was given the 'Fake Melania' moniker following mounting rumours she is also serving as the FLOTUS's body double. Occasionally mistaken for Melania, Martin is also the 'most beautiful photographer in the world,' according to Trump.

Martin's Instagram offers a glimpse of her lavish lifestyle, as seen in curated photos taken while boarding Air Force One and private jets. Her 2025 recap offers highlights of a fulfilling year, boasting professional and personal milestones.

More recently, Martin has been posting highlights of Trump's visit to Beijing, notably his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Leavitt commended Martin's coverage of the high-stakes visit in an Instagram Story, stating 'The content queen strikes again.'

Trump retained Martin's services in his second term, citing her dedication to him despite his 2020 election defeat. Martin was instrumental in Trump's second electoral win, having led his campaign communications based in West Palm Beach.

Critics Praise Martin's Social Media Competence

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While critics describe Martin's efforts as curated propaganda, some acknowledge its effectiveness. 'The more you see something, the more you think it's true,' Sammy Kanter, a Democratic content creator and new media consultant, told The Washington Post.

'The more volume of content that they put out there that favors the image that they want out there, and the more that's in people's feeds, and the more they see it, the more they're going to think it's reality or question less what their reality is versus what they're being told,' he explained.

'She has the trust of the president,' Leavitt asserted in a statement. 'She's able to really see the inner workings of his every day and share that with the American public.' The outlet described Martin's content as understated, mostly optimised for mobile devices.

Is Margo Martin the First White House Influencer?

'She's undoubtedly one of the most influential creators right now, and she is maybe the first ever White House influencer,' said Alex Bruesewitz, head of Trump's 2024 campaign's online strategy. 'Her content reaches the masses in a way that I don't think anybody in the administration — in any administration — has done before.'

Margo Martin's growing prominence has made her one of the most visible Trump aides, thanks to her polished image and social media presence. As Martin steps into a more public role, Melania Trump appears comparatively sidelined, with the spotlight shifting toward the younger aide.