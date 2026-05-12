Melania Trump is reportedly 'heartbroken' after Donald Trump openly rejected her plea to 'act presidential' by labelling the White House a 's-house' during a tense donor dinner.

The president allegedly mocked his wife's request for decorum on Monday, 11 May 2026, just as bulldozers began tearing up the historic Rose Garden to make way for a paved patio.

Speaking at the Rose Garden Club Dinner, Trump claimed he had ignored the First Lady's specific instructions to avoid swearing, choosing instead to boast about 'Mar-a-Lago style' renovations he insists he is personally funding.

The incident has intensified reports of a growing rift over the White House aesthetic, as insiders suggest the First Lady views the aggressive construction as a direct assault on her own legacy as a custodian of national tradition.

The work, carried out by National Park Service employees and contractors, was presented as a practical upgrade for official events, but critics saw an attempt to overwrite the legacy of presidents and first ladies who had treated the gardens as almost sacrosanct.

At the Rose Garden Club Dinner, held in the freshly overhauled setting, Trump used his surroundings as a prop. Gesturing at the colonnades, he told guests that 'this place was not properly taken care of' when he moved back in.

He then offered his version of a polite promise. Melania Trump, he said, had told him, 'You have to act presidential, so don't use foul language.' He paused, adding, 'I won't, therefore.'

Moments later, he broke his own pledge. 'Normally I would have said it was a s‑‑thouse,' he told the audience, before quickly insisting that he did not, in fact, want to use that term.

The line drew laughs in the room, but it also underlined, yet again, his habitual defiance of advice from the first lady, who has long tried, with limited visible success, to nudge him towards a more conventional presidential style.

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Melania Trump, Donald Trump And A 'Tippy‑Top' White House

Melania Trump has spent years publicly framing herself as the custodian of White House tradition, particularly through her 2020 renovations of the Rose Garden and the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden.

Those changes, including the removal of some trees and the installation of new paving and plants, triggered petitions demanding the gardens be restored to their 'former glory.' Her office, at the time, defended the project as a long‑planned overhaul addressing drainage and accessibility issues.

Against that backdrop, Trump's gleeful crudity about the building itself sits awkwardly. He described arriving at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to find 'columns... falling down' and 'plaster... falling off.'

According to his own telling, people watching televised events would ask why he could not 'fix up the paint job up there.' It was a classic Trumpian blend of theatrical complaint and self‑promotion.

'This place is tippy‑top now,' he told donors, crediting the transformation to 'all of the brand new beautiful stone' and, notably, insisting: 'I paid for it myself, all of the stone, all of the different things we have.'

He went on to praise new marble statues of Alexander Hamilton and Benjamin Franklin, folding them into a familiar narrative that casts him as the only president willing to spend his own money to restore a neglected White House.

Rose Garden Overhaul And The 'Mar‑A‑Lago' Vision

The latest remarks about Melania Trump and Donald Trump's aesthetic ambitions came as the Rose Garden's physical reshaping advanced. On the same Monday that he spoke to donors, bulldozers were out on the lawn, tearing up grass and digging foundations for a new flagpole as part of a Mar‑a‑Lago‑style patio.

National Park Service employees started the project at the beginning of the week and expect to finish in the first half of August, according to the Associated Press.

Trump inspected the works and told reporters he was adding two 'beautiful' flagpoles, again saying they were 'paid for by Trump,' because the grounds had 'needed flagpoles for 200 years.'

That sits uneasily with the reality that the White House already flies the American flag and the POW/MIA flag from the roof every day.

He had first announced in mid‑February that he wanted to remove the Rose Garden lawn, which for decades has hosted bill signings, press conferences, award ceremonies and formal dinners.

In a March Fox News tour, he justified the decision in surprisingly prosaic terms, arguing that 'the grass just, it doesn't work.' Women in high heels, he said, 'fall into the wet grass' during press events, so a paved surface would be more practical.

The Rose Garden, along the West Wing, and the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, near the East Terrace Colonnade, both trace their origins to 1903, when Edith Roosevelt created formal gardens on the site.

In the early 1960s, Rachel Lambert Mellon redesigned the Rose Garden at the request of President John F. Kennedy, who wanted a dignified outdoor space for official events. That is the lawn now being paved over.

Trump has not stopped at the patio. He has vowed to build a $100 million ballroom, modelled on the Grand Ballroom at Mar‑a‑Lago, though no firm timetable or funding plan has been made public.

For supporters, these projects are part of a president putting his stamp on a house he believes was cosmetically neglected.

For critics, the sight of bulldozers in the Rose Garden, coupled with a president joking that the White House was once a 's‑‑thouse,' feels closer to a personal branding exercise than a careful guardianship of a national symbol.