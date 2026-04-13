Amanda Ungaro, a former Brazilian model turned diplomat, has made headlines after hinting at secrets tied to elite circles that include Melania Trump. However, despite rising speculation, there is no clear evidence that she has exposed any direct Epstein link involving the First Lady.

Ungaro once moved comfortably within powerful social networks. Through her long-time partner, Italian-American businessman Paolo Zampolli, she attended exclusive events with Donald and Melania Trump, including gatherings at Mar-a-Lago and official celebrations in Washington. These appearances placed her close to influential figures, fuelling curiosity about what she might know.

Yet proximity does not equal proof. So far, her public statements have focused more on personal grievances and past experiences than on revealing any concrete allegations tied to Melania Trump.

Her Connection to the Trump Circle

Ungaro's connection to the Trump family came through Zampolli, widely known as the man who introduced Melania Trump to Donald Trump in the late 1990s. For years, the two couples crossed paths at social and political events, forming what appeared to be a cordial relationship.

Ungaro's presence at high-profile gatherings, including inauguration-related events and holiday celebrations, gave her a front-row seat to elite life. Social media posts from that time show a lifestyle marked by luxury and access.

However, her relationship with Zampolli eventually collapsed after nearly two decades. What followed was a bitter dispute, including a custody battle over their son. Ungaro now claims that her former partner played a role in her legal and immigration troubles, a charge that has not been proven.

Her statements suggest frustration and a desire to speak out after years of silence. Still, they stop short of directly implicating Melania Trump in any wrongdoing.

The Epstein Flight and What She Claims

One of the most striking elements of Ungaro's story is her account of a flight aboard Jeffrey Epstein's private plane when she was a teenager. She recalls being among dozens of very young girls travelling from Paris to New York, describing the situation as unsettling.

According to her, she briefly met Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell but had no further interaction and never saw them again. She has not alleged any misconduct involving herself during that trip, nor has she linked the experience to the Trump family.

It is important to note that while Epstein's network included many high-profile individuals, mere association or shared social circles does not establish involvement in criminal activity. Ungaro's account adds to the broader narrative surrounding Epstein but does not provide new evidence connecting Melania Trump to him.

Ungaro's recent deportation from the United States has added another layer of drama. After living in the country for nearly two decades, she was detained due to visa violations and later expelled. Authorities have firmly denied any political motivation behind the decision.

However, Ungaro claims her former partner Zampolli played a role in her legal troubles, a charge he denies. Their ongoing custody dispute over their teenage son has further intensified the situation, turning personal grievances into public statements.

Her frustration is evident in interviews, where she describes years of silence followed by a decision to speak out. Yet even in these candid moments, her focus remains on personal conflict and her treatment rather than unveiling any concrete political or criminal conspiracy.