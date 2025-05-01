Sgt. Martyn Blake, the Metropolitan Police officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba in 2022, will face a misconduct hearing despite being cleared of murder. Blake shot Kaba after he attempted to break through a police cordon in Streatham, South London. The decision to proceed with a disciplinary hearing, announced by the IOPC, has sparked mixed reactions across the police force and the public.

Family of Chris Kaba Calls for Justice

Kaba's family welcomed the decision to proceed with misconduct hearings, renewing their call for Martyn Blake to be removed from the Met Police. They maintain that the fatal shooting of their 24-year-old son was unjustified and avoidable. Expressing continued anguish, the family said Blake's promotion after the not guilty verdict only deepened their sense of injustice, highlighting what they view as systemic failings in police accountability. While they see the IOPC's ruling as a necessary step, they stress that genuine justice will only be achieved if Blake is dismissed from the force and meaningful reforms follow.

Police Federation Criticises IOPC's Decision

The Metropolitan Police Federation strongly criticised the IOPC's ruling, labelling it 'nonsensical'. They argued that Blake's actions had already been deemed lawful by a jury, and that further proceedings are unfair and unnecessary. The Federation warned that the decision could undermine police confidence in using force to protect the public, particularly in high-risk, split-second situations. They further claimed that putting Blake through a disciplinary process despite his acquittal sends a damaging message to officers nationwide and risks deterring them from engaging in proactive policing.

Met Police Acknowledge Impact on Firearms Officers

The Metropolitan Police admitted the disciplinary proceedings would weigh heavily on firearms officers, many of whom already feel demoralised by what they see as second-guessing of life-or-death decisions. Senior officials stressed that Sergeant Blake had acted in what he believed was the only way to protect the public and his colleagues. The misconduct hearing, they confirmed, will be chaired by a senior officer from an external force to maintain transparency and impartiality throughout the process.

The outcome of the hearing could carry significant implications for both policing standards and public confidence in the UK, as the debate over accountability and the legal thresholds for use of force continues to divide opinion. While some argue that officers must be held accountable to maintain public trust, others fear the process could discourage police from making critical decisions in high-pressure situations. As the case unfolds, it will test not only the boundaries of lawful force, but also the systems in place to balance justice, transparency and the realities of modern policing.