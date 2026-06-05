The US Supreme Court has upheld the Federal Communications Commission's power to fine AT&T and Verizon over how they handled customer location data, in a ruling issued on Thursday that keeps a major privacy enforcement tool intact.

The 8-1 decision, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, rejected the telecoms' argument that the FCC's process denied them a jury trial, while preserving the agency's ability to issue forfeiture orders in privacy cases.

The case had been building for months, after the FCC imposed penalties of $57 million (£42.32 million) on AT&T and nearly $47 million (£34.90 million) on Verizon for failing to safeguard sensitive location information.

The companies challenged the system all the way to the top court, arguing that the agency could not effectively act as investigator, prosecutor and judge without first taking the dispute before a jury.

Supreme Court Backs FCC Power In Location Data Fight

The Supreme Court's ruling in favour of the government keeps one of the FCC's main enforcement tools intact. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said the Commission's orders did not, on their own, force AT&T or Verizon to hand over the money.

'The orders at issue did not settle the carriers' legal obligations because, stated simply, they did not create an obligation to pay,' Roberts wrote.

Under the statute that governs these forfeitures, the Chief Justice noted, the FCC cannot hold the existence of a notice of liability or an order of forfeiture against a company unless the fine has actually been paid or a court orders payment.

Supporters of the ruling argue that this structure preserves the right to a jury while still allowing regulators to act when they believe companies have mishandled data.

The administration under Donald Trump had defended the FCC's authority in this case, even as it acknowledged that firms are not obliged to pay immediately and can continue to challenge the penalties.

The decision covers more than just AT&T and Verizon. Other federal bodies use similar administrative enforcement mechanisms, so a sweeping win for the telecoms companies could have limited regulators' reach across environmental, financial and consumer‑protection law.

Why Your Location Data Was Central To The Case

At the heart of the dispute were allegations that AT&T and Verizon failed to adequately protect customers' location data, the kind of real‑time information that can map a person's movements and routines with unsettling precision.

The FCC said the carriers did not keep that data 'appropriately confidential' and pursued forfeiture proceedings after its investigations.

Privacy advocates warned that if the court had clipped the Commission's wings, agencies could be less able to police telecoms privacy practices at a time when location data is increasingly valuable and vulnerable.

The environmental law group Earthjustice framed the judgment in wider terms.

'By rejecting this unsupported attack on agency authority, the Court's decision safeguards the government's ability to enforce laws that protect people, communities, and the environment,' said Caroline Flynn, the organisation's Supreme Court counsel.

Regulatory lawyers see a more nuanced picture. The libertarian‑leaning New Civil Liberties Alliance, which often challenges administrative power, said it was disappointed but saw a silver lining.

Its president, Mark Chenoweth, argued that by stressing companies are not bound to pay at once, the ruling could encourage more firms to test agency penalties in court.

'It may even buttress their willingness to challenge future agency orders in federal court before paying any penalties,' he said.

Telecoms attorney Doug Orvis suggested the FCC would retain a powerful megaphone even if more cases are litigated. The Commission can still 'publicly announce large fines with much fanfare', he said, and only later face the question of whether those sums will stand up in front of a judge and perhaps a jury.

Clarence Thomas Warns On 'Punishing' AT&T And Verizon

The lone dissenter was Justice Clarence Thomas, who has become a prominent critic of broad federal agency powers. He argued that AT&T and Verizon could not realistically have known, at the time they chose to pay, that the forfeiture orders were not legally binding demands.

'The Commission took the position that it could issue the orders not because they were nonbinding, but because such orders could be imposed, from start to finish, without the involvement of Article III courts,' he wrote.

Thomas said that in practice, if the companies had refused to pay, the government would still have pushed for multimillion‑dollar awards through a process that did not include a jury. He warned that allowing agencies to act as investigator, prosecutor and adjudicator in cases affecting property rights raises serious constitutional questions.

'Today, the Court punishes AT&T and Verizon for complying with a government order that they in good faith believed was obligatory, diligently preserving their objection to that order, and then litigating that objection so effectively as to cause the Government to change its position years later,' he wrote.

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Thomas called for the justices to take up more cases testing the limits of executive‑branch adjudication and the extent to which constitutional protections, including the Seventh Amendment, apply when agencies impose large financial penalties.

The dispute goes back to enforcement actions in which the FCC accused AT&T and Verizon of not keeping real‑time location data appropriately confidential.

The agency concluded that the carriers had allowed sensitive information to be accessed without proper safeguards and, in some instances, without lawful authorisation.

It then moved to impose civil forfeitures: roughly $57 million (£42.32 million) against AT&T and $47 million (£34.90 million) against Verizon. Both companies challenged the process, arguing that the Seventh Amendment entitled them to put the government's case in front of a jury before facing multimillion‑dollar sanctions.