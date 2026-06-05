A tax provision once confined to Silicon Valley's venture capital elite is drawing a stampede of mainstream business owners. Section 1202 of the US tax code — the qualified small business stock (QSBS) exclusion — has shielded more than £111 billion ($140 billion) in capital gains from federal taxation since 2012, according to a January 2025 US Treasury Department study.

Now the secret is out. Bloomberg found that business breakfasts and investor lunches across the country have turned QSBS into the hottest talking point in tax planning. Company owners and their advisers are exploring whether their firms qualify, hoping to replicate the savings that tech founders have banked for years.

The provision, enacted in 1993 to encourage investment in small, emerging companies, allows early investors in qualifying firms to pay zero federal tax on profits when they sell their shares. On paper, it targets scrappy startups. In practice, it has become one of the most lucrative loopholes in American tax law.

Congress Hands Wealthy Investors a Bigger QSBS Tax Break

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed on 4 July 2025, made the provision considerably more generous. Congress raised the gross asset ceiling for qualifying companies from £40 million ($50 million) to £60 million ($75 million) and lifted the exclusion cap from £8 million ($10 million) to £12 million ($15 million), or 10 times the original investment, whichever is greater. A new tiered holding period also shortened the wait. Three years of ownership now qualify for a 50 per cent exclusion. Four years brings 75 per cent. Five years unlocks the full benefit.

The price tag is steep. The US Treasury projected the exclusion would cost taxpayers £35 billion ($44.5 billion) over the 2025-2034 period under previous rules, according to the Tax Foundation.

The Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation estimated the expansion would add another £14 billion ($17.2 billion) to that figure over the same decade.

Nearly all the benefit flows to the wealthy. The Treasury study found individual QSBS claims topped £33 billion ($42 billion) in 2021 alone, with 94 per cent of exclusions going to households earning above £800,000 ($1 million) per year — the top half of one per cent of the US income distribution. Trusts and estates claimed a further £7 billion ($9 billion).

Tax lawyers have amplified the benefit through a technique called 'stacking.' Founders gift shares to relatives, each of whom then claims a separate QSBS exclusion. A 2021 New York Times investigation found that early investors in Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, Zoom, Pinterest and DoorDash all used this strategy.

Partners at Andreessen Horowitz allegedly claimed tens of millions in exemptions for themselves and family members through the same method.

Daniel Hemel, a tax law professor at the University of Chicago, told the New York Times that QSBS 'is an example of a provision that is on its face already outrageous.' When sophisticated tax lawyers get involved, he added, 'the provision becomes, in practice, preposterous.'

Most Small Businesses Shut Out as States Lose Billions

Despite its name, most genuinely small businesses will never see a penny from QSBS. The provision applies exclusively to C corporations, a structure chosen by fewer than 5 per cent of American businesses, according to IRS data. The vast majority of small firms organise as limited liability companies, S corporations or sole proprietorships.

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The loophole is also bleeding state budgets. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimated that 38 states plus the District of Columbia stand to lose a combined £950 million ($1.2 billion) in annual revenue by 2031 because they conform to the federal QSBS rules. Only California, Alabama, Mississippi and Pennsylvania currently disallow the exclusion at the state level.

California scrapped its QSBS exemption in 2013. The move has not dented the state's dominance in venture capital. It still attracts more investment than the rest of the country combined, according to the National Venture Capital Association.

With mainstream business advisers now coaching clients on restructuring their firms for QSBS eligibility, the provision's cost to the federal government is set to keep rising well into the next decade.