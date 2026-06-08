A major electronics retailer is facing scrutiny after refusing to process a refund for a high-value stolen package. Brandon Avedikian, the founder of commercial real estate brokerage Aspire CRE, issued a public warning to shoppers after a FedEx driver allegedly stole his delivery.

On 6 June, Avedikian disclosed that a £1,372.28 ($1,742.80) camera he purchased never arrived. He reported that FedEx confirmed the theft, yet Best Buy still rejected his reimbursement request and advised him to contact local law enforcement.

High-Value Tech Reported Stolen As Best Buy Declines Refund

Avedikian took to social media to caution other consumers about the financial risks of online orders. He argued that buyers are vulnerable when vendors do not take responsibility following a confirmed transit theft.

'Thought everyone should know if you buy from @BestBuy and a @FedEx driver steals what you paid for, your money is gone. Neither company will make it right,' Avedikian wrote online.

The executive noted he had previously spent more than £23,622 ('$30,000') with the retailer, but intends to halt his patronage. He stated the corporate support team should be 'ashamed'.

Bought a $1,742.80 camera online from BestBuy.



The FedEx delivery driver stole it. FedEx admitted it.



But BestBuy won’t give a refund. They said we need to “work with local law enforcement.”



Thought everyone should know if you buy from @BestBuy and a @FedEx driver steals what… pic.twitter.com/HkLnukBISM — Brandon Avedikian (@bavedikian) June 6, 2026

Public Reaction Highlights Delivery And Vendor Disputes

The incident generated online traction, with numerous individuals criticising the retailer. Many commentators expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of consumer protection.

'Best Buy has gotten terrible..including Geek Squad!!! Their rudeness alone is why I have no desire to shop there!' one user declared.

'Companies should take responsibility for the delivery vendors they choose. I won't knowingly buy from someone who uses FedEx for delivery. FedEx isn't going to get any better if their customers (the companies who use them like @BestBuy) don't hold them accountable,' one participant remarked.

'It's a FedEx issue, not Best Buy. And FedEx has a claims department for this specifically. Call FedEx,' an observer noted, directing blame towards the courier.

No, this is not a FedEx issue.



Per the terms on Best Buy’s website, purchases are subject to a "destination contract". The risk of loss is on Best Buy until the product has been delivered to the shipping address.



The product was never delivered. That fact isn’t even in dispute.… https://t.co/FvUeaHZ1IU — Brandon Avedikian (@bavedikian) June 7, 2026

Earlier Case Alleged Medical Supplies Replaced Costly Tablet

This controversy is not the first instance of the retailer facing order dispute allegations. A 24 May report from The Mary Sue documented a separate logistical failure involving writer Steven Underwood.

Underwood ordered an Apple tablet on 15 April, but upon receiving his delivery from OnTrac on 17 April, the parcel reportedly contained four prescription vaginal shampoos. He subsequently spent weeks attempting to secure a resolution.

The writer expressed his disbelief over the situation. 'Didn't think this year I would be suing Best Buy in small claims court for something as trivial as an iPad Mini, but here we are,' Underwood remarked.

@BestBuySupport should be ashamed — Brandon Avedikian (@bavedikian) June 7, 2026

Unresolved Claims And Ongoing Corporate Review Disputes

Store staff initially acknowledged the tampering and promised an in-store replacement. 'It ain't nothing. We're gonna put in a little replacement order real quick. We'll get it delivered right here for you, and you come pick it up, and we'll actually have you check it in store to make sure it's all fine,' an employee assured him.

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The promised replacement was cancelled, leaving Underwood with an unexpected transaction fee instead of his device. 'During my meeting with the in-store employees at Best Buy, they stated over the line that it appeared the System canceled the ordered replacement,' he later explained.

Underwood launched a Better Business Bureau complaint and PayPal dispute to reclaim his funds. The multinational corporation maintains a firm stance, leaving these high-profile online disputes unresolved.