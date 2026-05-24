Meta has reportedly shifted some engineering managers into individual contributor (IC) roles following its latest round of job cuts and internal restructuring linked to artificial intelligence, raising fresh questions about how the company is reshaping its workforce.

The change comes in the same week Meta cut around 8,000 jobs globally, roughly 10% of its workforce, as part of the company's push to focus heavily on AI development.

The situation first came to light after a Meta engineering manager posted on LinkedIn that they had survived the layoffs but were reassigned back into an IC role. They described the change as 'suboptimal' and said they were now open to new job opportunities.

🚨 Meta is forcing managers to convert to IC role. pic.twitter.com/pcZFWxbRnj — Harshit Jain (@jain_harshit) May 23, 2026

Meta Layoffs Over AI-Driven Restructure

The latest layoffs are part of the tech giant's restructuring effort led by chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, who has positioned artificial intelligence as central to Meta's future. Alongside the 8,000 job cuts, reports indicate that around 7,000 employees are being moved into AI-focused teams, while some managerial roles are being removed or reduced.

Company-wide updates suggest Meta is aiming for flatter organisational structures, with fewer layers of management and more emphasis on direct technical work.

In practical terms, this means fewer managers overseeing larger teams, and more engineers expected to work directly on building and improving AI systems.

Internal figures shared in reports show that manager-to-employee ratios in some parts of the business have shifted dramatically, with some teams moving from roughly one manager per eight staff to as many as one manager per 50 employees. This change has sparked concern among workers about oversight, workload and whether such large teams can function effectively.

In my recent chat with a senior leader who is building in AI, I understood that the manager to subordinate ratio has moved from 1:8 to 1:50 and how structure is going to play a key role in AI adoption. — Shalaka Kulkarni 📝 (@shalakulkarni) May 23, 2026

Shift From Managers to Builders

Within Meta, the restructuring has also involved converting some engineering managers back into IC roles. These are positions focused on hands-on technical work such as coding, system design and product development, rather than people management.

However, supporters of the approach argue that IC roles are not a downgrade, pointing out that senior engineers can earn similar or even higher compensation compared to managers, depending on level and expertise.

Others see it differently. Some commenters on X and even employees argue that stepping away from management can limit long-term career progression, particularly for those aiming for senior leadership roles. The shift has therefore created a divide in how workers interpret the change, with some viewing it as a reset and others as a setback.

IC and Management Trade-Offs

Being moved from an Engineering Manager (EM) role back into an Individual Contributor (IC) role in US tech companies like Meta is not automatically 'bad' as it depends on level, pay band and career goals.

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In most large US tech firms, EM and IC are parallel career tracks, not a strict ladder. That means a senior engineer (IC) and a manager can sometimes sit at similar levels in the internal hierarchy. Because of this, pay does not always drop when someone switches roles. A senior IC can even earn more than a manager, especially in companies where technical expertise is highly valued and rewarded with higher stock grants.

However, the roles are very different. EMs focus on people management, which means hiring, performance reviews, team planning and coordination. ICs focus on building, which could mean writing code, designing systems and solving technical problems directly. Moving back to IC means losing formal authority over a team, which some people see as a step down in influence.

The impact on career growth depends on direction. Staying on the IC track can still lead to very senior positions like Staff Engineer or Principal Engineer, which often pay extremely well in US tech. But switching back from management can also make it harder to return to leadership roles later.

So it's not simply good or bad. It's a trade-off between leadership scope and hands-on technical depth. On X, some argue that returning to an IC role is not a negative outcome, saying it removes administrative pressure and allows experienced engineers to focus on technical work.

imagine thinking IC is a bad thing. you have less work and responsibility for the same comp. some real immaturity here. you aren’t going to be a CEO climbing ladder as engr mgr you peaked, relax bro — WoodenDoor (@HermeticSeal6M) May 24, 2026

A Playbook for Tech Companies?

People are now debating whether Meta's changes point to a long-term shift in how big tech companies will work. As artificial intelligence becomes more important, companies are moving away from large, layered management structures and instead building smaller, faster teams that can make decisions quickly.

Meta has not commented on the specific LinkedIn post, but it has said previously that its restructuring is meant to make teams work more efficiently and focus better on AI development.

The company is spending heavily on AI tools and infrastructure, and its leadership has described AI as its main priority for the future. Because of this, the recent job cuts and role changes are being seen as part of an effort to reorganise how work is done inside the company.

For employees, things are still unsettled. Many are adjusting to new roles and a structure that looks quite different from Meta's older, more traditional setup.