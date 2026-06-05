Millions of Americans may be eligible for compensation from a series of class action settlements in 2026, with claim deadlines approaching for cases involving some of the country's largest companies. The settlements cover a wide range of products and services, including streaming subscriptions, banking fees, internet services, consumer goods, and mobile applications.

While individual payouts vary, some claimants could receive refunds, reimbursements or other compensation depending on their eligibility and the number of valid claims submitted. Several filing deadlines fall in June, July, and August 2026.

Amazon Prime Customers May Qualify for Refunds

Amazon has agreed to a $2.5 billion settlement after allegations that customers were enrolled in Prime subscriptions through deceptive practices and faced difficulties when attempting to cancel. According to settlement information, eligible customers are being notified directly by Amazon. Qualifying consumers may receive refunds of Prime membership fees worth up to $51. The deadline to file a claim is 21 July 2026.

Bank of America ATM Fee Settlement Remains Open

Bank of America agreed to a $2.25 million settlement over allegations that some customers were overcharged out-of-network ATM fees at certain 7-Eleven locations. The settlement covers current and former customers who used eligible FCTI-owned ATMs inside 7-Eleven stores between May 2018 and November 2021. Payments will depend on the number of valid claims submitted. The filing deadline is 29 June 2026.

Data Breach Settlements Involve Millions of Dollars

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Consumers affected by recent cybersecurity incidents may also qualify for compensation. Comcast agreed to pay $117.5 million to settle claims linked to a 2023 data breach that exposed customer information. Eligible individuals may claim reimbursement for documented losses of up to $10,000 or receive up to $50 without documentation.

The claim deadline is 14 August 2026.

Fidelity Investments also agreed to a $2.5 million settlement after allegations that customer information became vulnerable following unauthorised access to its network in 2024. Eligible customers may claim up to $5,000 for documented expenses or up to $100 without documentation. California residents may qualify for an additional payment under state privacy laws. Claims must be filed by 27 July 2026.

Google Assistant Settlement Covers Privacy Claims

Google agreed to pay $68 million to settle claims related to Google Assistant recordings and privacy practices. The settlement covers people who purchased certain Google-made devices between May 2016 and March 2026, as well as some individuals who were allegedly recorded through Google Assistant-enabled devices.

The final amount received by each claimant will depend on the number of approved claims and other settlement terms. The filing deadline is 27 August 2026.

Sony Settlement Includes PlayStation Game Purchases

Sony agreed to a $7.85 million settlement over allegations involving digital game pricing on the PlayStation Store. The settlement covers consumers who purchased at least one of several eligible PlayStation titles between April 2019 and December 2023.

Compensation will be distributed through PlayStation Network account wallets or by cheque for certain former account holders. Claims close on 2 July 2026.

Tinder Subscribers Could Receive Compensation

Dating application Tinder agreed to a $60.5 million settlement involving allegations that some older users paid higher subscription prices than younger users for Tinder Plus and Tinder Gold services. The settlement applies to eligible California residents aged over 29 who purchased the subscriptions during the qualifying period.

Payments will be calculated based on the amount each claimant paid. The deadline to file is 18 August 2026.

Everyday Purchases Are Also Included

Several settlements involve products commonly purchased by consumers. Tom's of Maine agreed to a $2.9 million settlement over allegations concerning certain toothpaste products sold between November 2020 and March 2026. Consumers with proof of purchase may qualify for refunds, while those without proof may still be eligible for limited compensation.

A separate $9 million settlement involving certain Ashley, Nectar, Siena, and DreamCloud mattresses covers allegations related to the disclosure of fiberglass materials in specific products sold between 2017 and 2024. Claims for the mattress settlement must be filed by 17 July 2026. Meanwhile, an $87.5 million antitrust settlement involving major beef processors covers eligible beef purchases made in 26 states and Washington, DC, between 2014 and 2019. The filing deadline is 30 June 2026.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Payments Have Started

One of the largest consumer settlements in recent years is already distributing payments. The $2.67 billion Blue Cross Blue Shield settlement resolved allegations that competition among health insurance options was restricted, leading to higher costs for consumers.

Settlement administrators began issuing payments in May 2026. Approximately six million claims were filed before the deadline. Settlement information indicates that average payments are expected to be about $333 per approved claim, although actual amounts may vary.

Several Deadlines Are Approaching

Many of the settlements currently accepting claims have deadlines scheduled throughout June, July, and August. Consumers who believe they may qualify are encouraged to review settlement eligibility requirements before filing periods close. Eligibility rules, claim procedures, and payment amounts vary by settlement.