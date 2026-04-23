Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has confirmed that it will cut around 8,000 jobs starting 20 May 2026, affecting 10% of its global workforce, Bloomberg reported. The executives have framed the move as a push for structural efficiency tied to the company's fast-moving AI ambitions. In addition, a hiring freeze for thousands of affected roles will run alongside the cuts.

The scale of this layoff puts it among the largest single-round tech layoffs of 2026, and it arrives at a time when Meta's core business looks anything but troubled. Meta is on track to surpass Google as the world's largest digital advertising platform in 2026, with ad revenue forecast at $243.46 billion, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This means it's not about saving a sinking ship. It's about the cost of building AI at scale. To that effect, Meta has also frozen hiring for 6,000 additional roles it had planned earlier.

The layoffs set for 20 May are just the first phase. A second wave of cuts in the latter half of 2026 could push total reductions to 20% or more of Meta's global workforce, according to Reuters.

What Workers Get In Severance

For the 8,000 workers getting notices on 20 May, the terms of their severance package the matter most right now. As per a report in Economic Times, Meta's package includes 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for each year of service at the company, along with continued health coverage for the duration of the severance period.

Meta AI Spending Runs Into Billions

Meta has committed between $115 billion and $135 billion in capital expenditure for 2026, with total projected expenses reaching as high as $169 billion for the year. 'We expect full year 2026 total expenses to be in the range of $162-169 billion,' said CFO Susan Li in Q3 commentary.

That money is going toward data centers, chips, and model development.

CBS News reported that the company's strategy targets the delivery of "personal superintelligence for everyone" and the development of AI systems that surpass human intelligence. In April 2026, Meta Superintelligence Labs launched a model called Muse Spark, and the company also reshuffled teams inside its Reality Labs division, moving engineers into a new Applied AI group.

How Wall Street Reacts

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Analysts see the layoffs as part of a clear AI-driven automation strategy, according to AP. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives sees the use of AI tools will 'automate tasks that once required large teams, allowing the company to streamline operations and reduce costs while maintaining productivity driving an increased need for a leaner operating structure.'

Meta's chief people officer Janelle Gale echoed the sentiment, as a leaked internal memo linked the move to 'run the company more efficiently,' Bloomberg reported.

Meta's layoff closely follows Microsoft's announcing voluntary buyouts to roughly 8,750 employees as part of its own AI-focused restructuring. The two approaches work differently. Meta's cuts are involuntary, with a fixed date. Microsoft is letting workers choose to leave on their own terms.