Fallout fans are in for a treat after Bethesda teased another Fallout 4 DLC package, but there's a catch.

Yet another new questline for Fallout 4 has been announced, all thanks to the Bethesda-approved modding community, the Creation Club. The new DLC extends replay value by bringing nine fully voiced NPCs with over 600 lines of dialogue to the now 11-year-old game.

Bethesda dropped the news via Fallout's official account on X, garnering mixed reception in the comments. Much of the backlash stemmed from the confirmation that the DLC costs 500 Creation Club credits, which means players are required to shell out £3.99 ($4.99) worth of in-game currency. That's the cheapest Bethesda credit creation bundle at the moment.

Fallout 4 DLC Receives Backlash

'I'm never gonna pay for tiny half-assed mods when you can download massive high quality content rich mods from Nexus Mods for free,' one user wrote. 'Fallout 4 is still enjoyable without this live service Creations trash,' another commented. Another user said they gave up waiting for Fallout 5 and spent their money on Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 instead.

Looking for some extra caps around the Commonwealth? "Buzzard's Bounties" by Pignessman7 adds a fully fledged quest with new characters and bounties to collect. https://t.co/0TUhc33NZJ pic.twitter.com/M7KQO0pe9a — Fallout (@Fallout) June 3, 2026

Some embraced the announcement, however, commending the Creation Club for fostering a community of modders who put out quality content.

'Better than the random settlement clutter ig but i really hope the scale of FO4's Creations get better,' one user asserted. 'Skyrim has gotten a whole bunch of big dlc sized paid creations atp and i loved buying/playing most of them so this kinda looks lackluster in comparison.'

Is Fallout 4's New DLC Worth the Price?

Created by community member Pignessman7, the mod DLC packaged as 'Buzzard's Bounties' comes with ten quests alongside new content. Available for both the PC and Xbox versions, the DLC has respectively logged about 70,000 and 41,000 plays as of writing.

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'Buzzard's Bounties' lets players retread Fallout 4 as a silent protagonist, a staple and fan-favourite approach from previous Fallout instalments. The lengthy questline features companion interactions, breathing new life into Fallout 4's all-too-familiar levels.

The mod includes two new weapons, three new outfits, five new interiors, and three new vendors to enhance the Fallout 4 experience. This substantial download represents one of the most complete offerings around in the Creation Club model, potentially keeping players occupied for hours.

Fallout 5 Is Still Early in Development

Hope remains for Fallout 5 after Bethesda confirmed it's in progress, but that remains in early pre-production, its timeline dependent on The Elder Scrolls VI. Bethesda is prioritising that before Fallout 5, which is already rumoured to be offloaded to another studio for development.

Bethesda chief Todd Howard did drop a major tease for Fallout 5's plotline: it exists in the same universe as the Amazon Prime Video series. 'Fallout 5 will be existing in a world where the stories and events of the show happened or are happening,' Howard told the BBC. 'We are taking that into account.'

'There's still so many people that won't play a game,' he added. 'I think that's getting better but there's still people who are intimidated. They still get to experience Fallout and I think that's really important because they're now equal fans of the world.'