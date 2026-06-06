The wife of video game influencer Alex Cimo has publicly expressed she is frustrated following the unapproved announcement of his passing. The premature disclosure by his mother led to tension over how the news was shared.

Cimo built a massive following focusing on the franchise Yu-Gi-Oh!. He recently died at the age of 32 following a severe battle with stage 4 colon cancer. His sudden death has sent ripples through the gaming community.

Why Mary-Frances Alonzo Shared the Initial LinkedIn Post

The tension began when Mary-Frances Alonzo turned to LinkedIn. She shared a heartfelt message with colleagues, which has since been removed. The post served as the first public confirmation that Cimo had died.

'Today, I have a very personal post to share as many of my colleagues are familiar with our journey. Last night, my amazing son, Alex Cimo, left us after a hard-fought battle with Stage IV colon cancer,' Alonzo wrote. She stated, 'Words cannot describe the magnificent human being that he was.'

Alonzo described him as 'so talented, brilliant and wise beyond his 32 years' while expressing awe at his social media success. Cimo was deeply respected for his strategy guides, giveaways, and deck profiles.

'I want to thank all of you for your unwavering support and prayers over the past year and a half,' she concluded. She added, 'You have touched my heart and carried us through the unimaginable. I feel so very blessed.'

A bit frustrated that the death of my husband was leaked without my consent. I had a specific plan in place to announce it when I was ready after I gave myself and our family space to grieve. I know that you all loved him dearly. (1/2) — 𝔟𝔯𝔶𝔱𝔱𝔫𝔦 (@bryttnicimo) June 5, 2026

How Bryttni Responded to the Unexpected Public Announcement

This memorial update quickly triggered internal friction, prompting Alex's wife, Bryttni, to address the situation. She voiced her dissatisfaction on social media. Although she avoided mentioning her mother-in-law by name, her disappointment was evident.

'A bit frustrated that the death of my husband was leaked without my consent. I had a specific plan in place to announce it when I was ready after I gave myself and our family space to grieve. I know that you all loved him dearly,' she posted on 4 June.

Bryttni assured fans she intended to maintain transparency eventually. 'Alex was very forthcoming about his health journey with all of you and I want to honor that but I am not ready at this moment. I will make a video with further details and post it on his channel at a later date.'

Why the Family Intended to Delay the Tragic News

On 5 June, Bryttni provided a more extensive explanation regarding why the revelation left her blindsided. 'Alex passed very suddenly on Tuesday,' she detailed. She explained she was completely unaware the update was drafted.

'As you may imagine, I am still very raw from my bereavement and I was not ready to share this pain with the world so soon. I was not aware the LinkedIn post was going to be made.' Bryttni formulated a strategy 'in accordance with Alex's wishes' to wait 'a couple of weeks' so her 'pain felt a bit more dulled.'

'Alex was always very forthcoming about his health journey with all of you and I want to continue to honor that and answer some questions you may have,' she stated. She noted, 'I greatly appreciate the outpouring of love for Alex. I know that he touched the lives of many of you.'

Beyond managing grief, Bryttni revealed she is facing malicious online activity following the news leak. She reported that 'someone try[ing] to hack' her account added stress. Furthermore, she is investigating an obituary published in San Francisco by 'someone I do not know.'