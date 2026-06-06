NASA's most eye-catching hints of alien life on Mars and a distant exoplanet left headlines breathless in 2025, but a major new survey of hundreds of astrobiologists suggests most experts do not yet believe extraterrestrial life has probably been found.

The excitement began with two heavily publicised announcements. In April 2025, researchers studying the exoplanet K2-18b reported possible traces of dimethyl sulphide and dimethyl disulphide in its atmosphere, molecules associated with biological activity on Earth. Later, in September, NASA said a Martian rock dubbed 'Cheyava Falls' appeared to preserve a potential biosignature in the form of 'leopard spots' mineral rings that, on Earth, are often linked to microbial life.

Alongside the cautious technical language, the press releases came with potent soundbites. One NASA press statement spoke of the 'strongest hints yet' of life on K2-18b, while Administrator Sean Duffy described Cheyava Falls as 'the closest we have ever come' to discovering life on Mars.

Since it has:



💨 Created 122g of oxygen (MOXIE)

🛣️ Traveled 15+ miles (24 km)

🪨 Found possible biosignatures at Cheyava Falls

🧪 Cached 30+ samples for return to Earth pic.twitter.com/j9h2DCtIw7 — Latest in space (@latestinspace) February 18, 2026

Those phrases did exactly what they were designed to do. They seized public attention and fed a sense that we are on the cusp of answering one of humanity's oldest questions. What was much less clear was whether astrobiologists themselves shared that sense of imminence.

A team led from Durham University decided to ask them. Shortly after each announcement, the researchers polled astrobiologists across the global community, explicitly to find out how expert opinion was distributed rather than inferred from a handful of vocal commentators. Respondents were asked a stark question: did they think extraterrestrial life had probably been found in the reported observations?

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On K2-18b, the answer was largely no. Only 6.6% of the surveyed astrobiologists agreed that scientists had probably found alien life in the exoplanet's atmosphere. Nearly two‑thirds disagreed, and 28.0% chose a neutral position. That is a long way from the confident 'the science says' tone often heard in public debate.

The result for Cheyava Falls looked a little more hopeful but still firmly guarded. In the Mars case, 15.1% agreed that life had probably been found in the sample, 44.6% disagreed and 40.3% remained neutral. Confidence, if that is the word, had ticked upwards, yet outright endorsement remained a minority stance.

Seen from arm's length, both cases might appear simply as 'scientists mostly unconvinced.' Look closer at the distribution of views, however, and the pattern is more interesting. In the K2-18b survey, 35.1% of respondents 'strongly disagreed' that life had probably been detected. For the Mars rock, that figure fell sharply to 11.1%. Many experts had not flipped from no to yes; they had shifted from emphatic rejection towards a more tentative, wait-and-see posture.

7/ Stack Morgan picks up the Mars sample piece of the conversation with some geological context. The Perseverance rover landed in Jezero Crater, a former lakebed, and found this sample in the region called Cheyava Falls, part of an ancient river valley. pic.twitter.com/ejjwhTTeKO — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) September 10, 2025

That softening matters. It suggests that NASA's Mars claim, though far from universally accepted, landed in a space where specialists felt the evidence was at least worth taking seriously, even if it fell short of the threshold for a probable detection.

One plausible explanation lies in the nature of the evidence itself. The K2-18b signal came from atmospheric spectra captured across interstellar distances, an inherently indirect and noisy method. By contrast, Cheyava Falls is a physical rock sample that can be probed and cross‑checked in high detail.

Even so, astrobiologists have spent decades learning that nature can mimic life. Mineral patterns, chemical gradients, seemingly organised structures all can arise from strictly non‑biological processes. The difficult part is not imagining how life might produce a signal, but exhaustively mapping the lifeless routes that could yield something very similar.

NASA Claims and 'What Scientists Think'

The Durham team's work is blunt in one respect: scientific opinion is almost never a simple yes/no affair. Strong agreement, mild agreement, neutrality, mild disagreement and strong disagreement each tell us something about how a research community is digesting a claim.

🚨 NASA ROVER FINDS POSSIBLE SIGNS OF PAST LIFE ON MARS



NASA's Perseverance rover found a rock, named Cheyava Falls, on Mars that might indicate past microbial life.



The rock, located in the Neretva Vallis riverbed, has unique white and black splotches containing iron and… pic.twitter.com/C1ODGzJ8r4 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 26, 2024

A large neutral block, such as the 40.3% seen in the Mars survey, can signal different things at once. Some scientists may consider the evidence finely balanced. Others may feel the data are simply too preliminary to justify any firm view. Still others might be biding their time until independent teams replicate or challenge the findings. Translating that complexity into a single headline about 'what scientists believe' is at best an approximation, at worst a distortion.

Nothing in the survey proves the K2-18b or Cheyava Falls signals are not biological. Equally, nothing confirms they are. On the current evidence, claims that NASA has definitively found alien life should be taken with a grain of salt.

Why Measuring Expert Opinion Matters

Although the survey focused on astrobiology, its authors argue the wider lesson runs through climate science, pandemic response, artificial intelligence and medical research, where political decisions often hinge on appeals to scientific consensus.

Sometimes, such consensus genuinely exists. Sometimes it does not. More often, we lack structured ways of tracking how expert judgement changes as new evidence trickles in. Public debate instead leans on a few prominent voices, selective quotes and assumptions about what 'the community' thinks.

At Durham, the group behind the astrobiology survey has set up C‑Scope, the Centre for Scientific Community Opinion Polling and Evaluation, to study these dynamics systematically. The project is not intended to replace data with headcounts, or to treat majority opinion as truth. Its aim is more modest and, arguably, more urgent: to understand how scientists collectively navigate uncertainty at exactly the moment when the rest of us most want an unequivocal answer.