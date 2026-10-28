An Ohio pastor who recently sparked controversy after introducing his second wife to his congregation has a documented domestic violence conviction involving his teenage stepdaughter, according to court records. Israel Ford, founder and co-pastor of LifeWorks Church near Cleveland, was convicted in 2019 after an incident involving his 17-year-old stepdaughter in January 2018. An Ohio appeals court upheld the conviction in September 2020, despite Ford's argument that he had been disciplining the teenager.

The case has resurfaced amid renewed attention on Ford after he and his first wife, Lydia Ford, recently introduced Minister Shakayla Ford to the congregation as Ford's second wife. The announcement has prompted widespread discussion about the pastor's private life and his interpretation of Christian teachings on marriage.

Court Records Detail Incident Involving Stepdaughter

According to the appellate court's judgment, the incident occurred on 15 January 2018, following a disagreement involving the teenager's social media activity and a confrontation about Ford communicating with his former wife.

The court heard that the teenager was accustomed to receiving corporal punishment with a belt for breaking household rules. On this occasion, however, her testimony described a confrontation that went beyond being struck with a belt.

She testified that Ford grabbed her arm, pushed her to the floor, restrained her with his knee on her neck and slammed her against a wall before striking her with a belt. The court also heard that her mother, Lydia, had participated in administering corporal punishment in the household.

A child welfare employee who met with the family three days later observed bruises on the teenager's leg, knee, back, upper thigh and arm. Photographs taken by police also showed visible bruising.

The court noted testimony that Ford and Lydia had described the incident to another woman as having 'jumped' the teenager and 'beat her up really bad'. Ford disputed aspects of the teenager's account, including allegations that he pushed her down and held her with his knee on her neck.

Pastor Argued He Was Disciplining His Stepdaughter

Ford challenged his domestic violence conviction, arguing that his actions constituted parental discipline rather than criminal conduct. The appeals court rejected that argument, finding that the evidence supported the conviction. Judges concluded that the evidence supported the finding that Ford's conduct had significantly exceeded corporal punishment and affirmed the trial court's decision.

Ford was convicted of first-degree misdemeanour domestic violence. The trial court acquitted him of separate child-endangerment charges, which required proof of more serious harm or risk than the domestic violence charge.

The distinction is important: the conviction was for domestic violence, while the additional charges did not result in convictions. The appeals court's decision did not overturn the domestic violence finding.

Wife Announcement Puts Pastor Back in the Spotlight

Ford has recently attracted attention for a different reason after revealing that he had been living in what he and his wives describe as a polygynous arrangement. During a LifeWorks Church service on 25 October 2026, Lydia introduced Shakayla as her husband's second wife and her 'sister in marriage'. The couple said the arrangement had existed for nearly three years.

American pastor and prophetess go viral for introducing new wife to congregation and announcing polygynous marriage with female church memberCalled it the 'will of God'LifeWorks Church's Prophet Israel Ford cited Exodus 21:10 to argue that limits on one wife are unbiblical https://t.co/Bitu1cMoF4 — RT (@RT_com) October 26, 2026

Ford defended the relationship publicly, arguing that the belief that a man should have only one wife was 'unbiblical'. Shakayla also addressed the congregation, saying she had not been slighted by the arrangement and remained committed to her role as a minister.

The announcement drew a mixture of reactions, with some congregants appearing surprised and others applauding.

Questions Surrounding Church Leadership

The conviction has drawn renewed attention following the public announcement regarding Ford's marriage arrangement. However, the court case and the recent announcement concern separate matters, and the conviction should be understood through the findings recorded by the court rather than assumptions about his current relationships.

Ford's case remains a documented example of a court rejecting a defence based on parental discipline after finding that the conduct amounted to domestic violence. Meanwhile, the public debate over his second wife continues to raise questions about religious leadership, marital expectations and the boundaries between personal beliefs and legal obligations.