Pastor Israel Ford is facing childhood sexual abuse allegations from Kourtney Jones, who identifies him as her former stepfather. The allegations have emerged amid public attention on Ford's comments describing monogamy as unbiblical.

In a Facebook post, Jones alleged that Ford began behaving inappropriately towards her when she was 12 and that the abuse continued until she left the family home at 17. She also described an alleged attempted rape when she was 15.

Jones' account has not been independently verified in the material reviewed. Ford's response was not available, and it remains unclear whether the allegations have been reported to police or investigated by authorities.

Jones Alleges Abuse Began When She Was 12

Jones wrote that her mother married Ford in June 2013, when Jones and her twin sister were 11. She alleged that Ford began commenting on her body when she was 12, telling her she would be beautiful as an adult. She also said he lay beside her while she slept, kissed her and forced her to tell him she loved him.

According to Jones, the behaviour escalated when she was 13. She alleged that Ford entered her bedroom at night wearing only underwear, questioned her about sex and relationships, and forced her to touch him.

Jones Describes an Alleged Attempted Rape

Jones alleged that Ford attempted to rape her when she was 15, after her mother and sister went to hospital to be with her grandmother following a car accident.

She said she fought back by kicking, screaming and scratching before escaping. Jones further alleged that Ford continued touching her when others were not present, including at church. She also claimed he isolated the family from relatives and friends, restricted contact with people who disliked him, and told the children they would not reach heaven without him.

Jones said the alleged abuse continued until she was 17, when she left the family home and did not return.

🌿⚖️This is just the beginning of the truth about Israel Ford



For 6 years I have carried these secrets, and I chose not to tell. Partly because I never felt fully ready to share, but a small part wanted to protect my mother. Though she is not innocent, I saw him slowly drain the… pic.twitter.com/xV0BWv7vm6 — Apostle Joel (@ApostleJoelSLW) October 27, 2026

Jones Says Her Mother Accepted Ford's Account

Jones wrote that she told her sister about the alleged abuse two years after leaving home. She claimed her mother later said Ford had described Jones as overly affectionate towards him and suggested she was attracted to him.

According to Jones, her mother accepted Ford's account, damaging their relationship. Jones said she had not spoken to her mother for six years and cited concerns about her health and safety. Her mother's response was not included in the material supplied.

Allegations Emerge Amid Monogamy Controversy

The allegations surfaced as Ford attracted attention for his views on marriage. On 25 October, his wife, Lydia Ford, introduced Minister Shakayla Ford to a LifeWorks Church congregation in Ohio as her husband's second wife, according to published reports.

Ford subsequently described the belief that a man should have only one wife as 'unbiblical.' His announcement and comments were covered by The Roys Report, whose reports focused on his marriage and public statements. Those reports do not independently corroborate Jones' allegations, and the timing does not establish a connection between the two developments.

Jones urged other women to share their experiences if comfortable. The allegations remain unverified.