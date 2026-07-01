MiCA is sharpening a divide in Europe's crypto market: companies that secured regulatory approval are gaining access to a newly unified market, while firms still seeking authorisation face tougher decisions.

One sign of the pressure is coming from Dubai. Irina Heaver, a lawyer at Dubai-based NeosLegal, said in an interview with Coindesk that her firm is receiving more than 120 enquiries a week from founders interested in establishing operations in the UAE, with around half coming from Europe, including the UK.

The surge comes as the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation, known as MiCA, reaches its final transition point. The framework creates the bloc's first unified rulebook for crypto assets, introducing requirements around licensing, governance, custody, and consumer protection.

From 1 July, firms without the required authorisation will no longer be able to provide regulated crypto services across the EU.

Early Winners Gain Ground Under MiCA

The clearest beneficiaries are companies that invested early in compliance. Recent industry tracking citing European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) data indicates around 244 crypto firms have secured MiCA authorisation, with Germany and France among the leading markets for approvals.

Major platforms including OKX, Coinbase, Kraken and Crypto.com have secured or progressed through licensing processes. This gives them a clearer route to serve customers across the European Economic Area.

The stablecoin market is also being reshaped. Circle's USDC and EURC are compliant alternatives, while Tether's USDT has been restricted on some EU platforms as it lacks MiCA e-money token authorisation.

'We're seeing record numbers of new clients making the step to OKX ahead of the July 1st deadline,' Ghoos wrote on X. He said OKX had spent years building regulated digital asset services in Europe, including local payment methods, language support and additional licences covering areas such as payments and derivatives.

Binance and Tether Show the Pressure Points

The transition has also created challenges for major players. Binance withdrew its MiCA application in Greece and informed European users it would suspend some services while pursuing another regulatory route. The company said it remains committed to Europe and expects to secure a licence in the future.

Tether has faced a different challenge. The stablecoin issuer has not obtained MiCA approval for USDT, and some EU-regulated platforms have limited or removed the token as they move towards compliant alternatives.

For many other firms, the challenge is the cost of compliance. Meeting MiCA requirements requires investment in legal teams, reporting systems, governance processes and risk controls, creating a higher barrier for companies without the infrastructure of larger platforms.

Why Dubai Is Becoming a Contender

As European rules tighten, Dubai is attracting interest from founders looking for another base. Heaver said European entrepreneurs were drawn to the UAE because of faster licensing, dedicated crypto oversight and access to markets beyond Europe.

'The enquiries from European founders skyrocketed,' Heaver said, adding that many were experienced entrepreneurs with previous exits rather than new entrants to the industry.

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Dubai's advantage is that its regulatory system was built specifically around digital assets. The emirate's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority oversees crypto activity, while companies can use the UAE as a base for expansion into markets across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

The number of completed relocations remains unclear, but the surge in enquiries shows how regulation is influencing where crypto businesses choose to build.

A New Competition Between Crypto Hubs

MiCA was designed to bring greater certainty and consumer protection to Europe's crypto market. It is also changing the competitive landscape between financial centres.

The EU is creating advantages for companies that can absorb stricter compliance demands. Dubai is positioning itself as an alternative for founders seeking a specialised crypto framework and broader regional access.

The immediate result is a more regulated market, although some customers may need to move assets or services to platforms that meet MiCA requirements.

The next stage of crypto competition will be about which firms win licences and which jurisdictions attract the companies, capital and talent.