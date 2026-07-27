The European Union's 21st sanctions package against Russia may turn out to be the last of the bloc's huge, all-in-one rounds, with officials now signalling a shift towards smaller, targeted measures in future.

The latest deal was only approved after weeks of fraught talks and concessions, raising fresh doubts over whether Brussels can keep pushing through ever-larger lists under the current rules.

The package still tightened pressure on Moscow, but it also exposed deep political strain inside the EU. Greece secured an exemption on liquefied natural gas transshipment and other measures were delayed or softened, reinforcing the sense that smaller sanctions blocks might move faster and be harder for individual capitals to veto.

Why the 21st Sanctions Round Exposed EU Divisions

The Council of the European Union confirmed on 23 July that it had adopted the 21st package of restrictive measures against Russia over its war in Ukraine. The European Commission had set out the plans in June, saying they would focus on energy, financial services, crypto, trade and, for the first time, fisheries.

According to the Commission's statement, the package included a pause on the oil price-cap adjustment mechanism, new listings against Russia's so-called shadow fleet, tighter banking and crypto restrictions and additional trade measures.

It also proposed banning entry to former Russian combatants, although according to diplomatic sources familiar with the negotiations, that provision was diluted or delayed during talks.

How Greece Derailed the EU's Sanctions Unity

According to EU officials familiar with the negotiations, the rethink is procedural as much as political. Ambassadors only reached agreement after weeks of negotiation, with diplomats describing how objections from individual member states held up the package and forced compromises across several sectors.

The 'last big package' label is not an official term used in public by the European Commission or the Council, but a shorthand drawn from briefings. EU diplomats and officials suggested the 21st sanctions round could be the final large, omnibus block, with future measures likely to come in smaller, thematic bundles aimed at closing loopholes and speeding up decisions.

Briefings from EU officials suggest Brussels is now considering breaking future sanctions into smaller thematic blocks instead of forcing one large package through at a time. The aim would be to reduce the risk that a single capital can hold up the whole process while still allowing the EU to tighten pressure on Russia's economy.

The 21st round also showed the bloc is willing to keep targeting Russian revenue streams even as internal tensions grow. The measures hit banks, crypto networks, oil traders, shadow-fleet vessels and key energy income, while officials said they were designed to further restrict Russia's ability to fund military operations.

I welcome the agreement on the 21st sanctions package against Russia.



At a time when Ukraine has built military momentum, our sanctions continue to weaken the economic foundations of Russia’s war effort.



We’re adding 32 more Russian banks to our transaction ban list.



As well… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 23, 2026

The Business Impact of Smaller Sanctions Bundles

A move to smaller packages would not necessarily mean weaker sanctions, but it would change their pace and shape. Instead of waiting for periodic omnibus deals, Brussels could move more quickly on specific areas such as shipping, financial channels or export controls when agreement is easier to reach.

That would reflect the practical reality of repeated negotiations among 27 governments.

One EU diplomat described the 21st package as one of the most difficult rounds to agree, with member states pushing back on different elements and using the unanimity requirement to secure national concessions before the final compromise was struck.

We’re sanctioning Russia at speed and scale.



Today’s measures, together with the upcoming 21st sanctions package, will add 250 individuals and entities to the Russia sanctions regime.



This is our biggest round of individual designations since Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion,… pic.twitter.com/zjWxbrbunH — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) July 13, 2026

For businesses, banks and energy traders, a more targeted approach could mean more frequent, narrower rule changes rather than occasional sweeping overhauls. Crypto platforms and intermediaries involved in oil trading may also face closer scrutiny under future packages if the EU focuses on closing loopholes rather than simply expanding blacklists.

What 'Last Big Package' Really Means for Moscow

For now, the official position remains that sanctions will continue to be tightened in response to Russia's war. The Commission has said the latest package is meant to put further pressure on Moscow, and Council language makes clear the EU still sees sanctions as an active tool rather than a finished chapter.

In that context, the 'last big package' idea should be read as a signal of direction from officials, not a formal announcement that omnibus rounds are over. It points to a possible change in method, with Brussels looking for a quicker, less cumbersome way to keep sanctions pressure on Russia without repeating the same long and politically fraught negotiations seen around the 21st package.