Art has long been viewed as a cultural asset, but a growing number of firms are now managing collections using financial frameworks more commonly associated with real estate, commodities and other alternative investments.

Rather than treating artworks solely as collectibles, some organisations are restructuring collections as treasury assets supported by formal accounting, insurance and custody systems. The shift reflects broader changes in alternative investing, where institutions and high-net-worth individuals are seeking new forms of collateral, diversification and long-term stores of value.

According to Deloitte's Art & Finance Report, institutional interest in structured ownership models and art-backed lending has increased in recent years, prompting boards and investment committees to reassess how art fits into broader wealth management strategies.

Financial advisers, insurers and specialist custodians have also expanded services that combine art valuation with secure storage, digital inventory systems and collection management.

Why Corporate Art Collections Are Changing

Corporate art collections have traditionally occupied an uncertain position on company balance sheets. While many collections hold significant financial and cultural value, they have often been managed informally.

That is beginning to change as companies adopt institutional asset-management practices. Individual artworks are increasingly being appraised, insured and documented using standards similar to those applied to other financial assets.

Provenance records, authenticity verification and custody tracking are becoming central to collection management, helping improve transparency and governance.

Some industry participants describe the approach as creating a 'balance sheet museum', where privately owned collections remain under corporate ownership while operating within structured financial systems.

Companies are also appointing specialist curators and external advisers to oversee acquisitions and portfolio strategy. Meanwhile, digital inventory platforms allow collections to be tracked more efficiently, including changes in location, condition and valuation.

As expectations around corporate governance continue to evolve, art collections are increasingly being viewed not only as cultural assets but also as part of long-term financial planning.

How Structured Art Ownership Works

Many structured art portfolios rely on layered legal entities, sometimes referred to as 'wrappers', to separate ownership while grouping artworks into larger portfolios for reporting purposes.

Once collections are independently appraised and fully documented, they may be used to support art-backed lending, private transactions or, in some cases, future securitisation.

Deloitte's Art & Finance Report notes that transparency, provenance records and independent valuations are becoming increasingly important as alternative assets attract greater institutional interest.

Supporters argue that stronger governance can reduce ownership disputes, improve regulatory compliance and make collections easier to evaluate alongside other investment assets.

The growing use of independent audits and digital collection management has also increased confidence among lenders and financial institutions exploring art-backed finance.

Why Securitisation Is Attracting Attention

Industry frameworks for structured art assets generally follow several stages.

Collections are first assessed to determine portfolio structure and investor objectives before undergoing legal and compliance reviews. Assets may then be placed into financial vehicles, such as special purpose vehicles (SPVs), allowing ownership to be organised within recognised legal structures. Depending on the strategy, those vehicles can support private lending arrangements or other financing solutions.

While publicly traded products remain relatively uncommon, proponents argue that securitisation is only one possible outcome.

A New Role for Art in Finance

Supporters say the greatest advantage of structured ownership is that it can provide access to capital without requiring collectors to sell their artworks.

Rather than remaining static holdings, collections can function as professionally managed portfolios that support lending and other financing arrangements while preserving long-term ownership.

Advocates believe this approach could help collectors, foundations and museums unlock liquidity without compromising the cultural value of their collections.

The broader trend reflects growing institutional interest in alternative assets that combine tangible value with professional governance and transparency.

Instead of asking whether art can function as a financial asset, the conversation is increasingly focused on how structured ownership models may expand the role of art within modern finance.