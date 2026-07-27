China's push to build its own deep ultraviolet chipmaking tools has already hit Western markets, wiping more than €8bn off the value of Dutch lithography giant ASML in a single session, according to Bloomberg data. The sell‑off followed reports that a state‑backed Chinese firm has begun producing homegrown immersion DUV machines for leading domestic chipmakers, raising fresh questions over how long Western suppliers can rely on China as a growth engine.

The development matters because immersion DUV scanners are the most advanced chipmaking tools China can still buy under US and Dutch export controls. If domestic systems prove reliable enough for mass production at foundries such as SMIC, Hua Hong and CXMT, Beijing will be a step closer to insulating its semiconductor industry from future sanctions and eroding one of ASML's last major footholds in the world's second‑largest economy.

China's Domestic Lithography Push Gathers Pace

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The new immersion DUV systems operate at a 193‑nanometre wavelength and are designed to print fine circuit patterns onto silicon wafers for logic and memory chips, according to technical specifications reviewed by industry sources. They fill a critical gap after China was cut off from extreme ultraviolet tools.

Early production volumes remain modest, with expectations of around five machines shipped in 2026 and roughly 20 more in 2027 as the technology is ramped into commercial lines. Even so, the reported rollout signals that China's multi‑year investment in lithography is moving beyond prototypes into factory deployment.

One earlier test platform at SMIC involved an immersion DUV machine developed by Shanghai Yuliangsheng Technology, a firm associated with Huawei's SiCarrier investment vehicle. That tool was initially targeted at 28‑nanometre production but engineered with the option to reach 7nm or 5nm using complex multipatterning techniques. It was largely built from domestic parts and was expected to be inserted into SMIC's production flow from 2027, showing how closely the calendar for new Chinese scanners is tied to foundry roadmaps.

ASML Shares Slide as Investors Reassess China Exposure

News that China may now be able to build its own immersion DUV machines landed heavily on ASML's share price and on US semiconductor equipment stocks. The company erased early gains and finished more than 8 per cent lower, according to Bloomberg terminal data, while US peers Applied Materials, Lam Research and KLA also fell as investors weighed the prospect of Chinese chipmakers gradually switching procurement to local suppliers.

CHIP STOCKS DROP ON CHINA DUV REPORT



ASML and U.S. chip equipment stocks fell after a report said a state-backed Chinese firm has begun mass-producing domestic DUV lithography machines.



Investors fear the breakthrough could reduce China's reliance on ASML and other Western… — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) July 27, 2026

Traders were suddenly repricing the long‑term risk to Western firms' total addressable market in China. For ASML, the episode added to existing pressure from export rules that already constrain what it can ship to Chinese customers.

ASML had previously warned that tighter US and Dutch controls would dent sales of its DUV product lines to China by between 10 and 15 per cent, after Chinese buyers had driven record demand in 2023. More recent earnings updates have shown the company's China segment shrinking as a share of net system sales, even as overall guidance was raised on the back of strong AI‑related spending. That reinforces the sense that its China business is both critical and increasingly exposed to substitution risk.

Export Controls Face New Test from Domestic Tools

The timing of the reported breakthrough is politically sensitive. The mass‑production claim surfaced just as US lawmakers were advancing the MATCH Act, bipartisan legislation designed to block China from buying or servicing the same immersion DUV machines that ASML has supplied in large numbers.

If Chinese manufacturers can now assemble viable replacements at home, the deterrent power of those export controls could be significantly weakened, even if local tools remain inferior to the latest Dutch designs. Legislators have positioned immersion DUV lithography as a central chokepoint in efforts to limit China's access to advanced chipmaking equipment.

The combination of earlier test platforms and the new pipeline of homegrown machines suggests Beijing is pursuing a twin‑track strategy: keeping existing equipment running for now while rapidly closing the gap in its own lithography capabilities.

For ASML and its US peers, the question is no longer whether China will try to build its own DUV tools, but how fast those tools can erode foreign suppliers' grip on a market they once dominated. Investors and policymakers will now be watching both the performance of the new machines in production and the fate of the MATCH Act to gauge how much leverage the West still holds over China's chip ambitions.