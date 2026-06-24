Binance has just seven days to secure a new regulatory base in Europe after pulling its MiCA licence application in Greece, leaving millions of EU users facing potential service restrictions when tough new crypto rules take full effect on 1 July.

The world's largest crypto exchange now has to win authorisation in another EU member state or risk losing the ability to fully serve parts of the bloc, as the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) moves into its final enforcement phase.

Binance Pulls Greece Application As MiCA Deadline Looms

Binance has decided to withdraw its MiCA licence application in Greece and pursue authorisation in another EU Member State. — Binance (@binance) June 24, 2026

Binance confirmed on 24 June that it had withdrawn its application with Greece's Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) and would pursue authorisation in another EU member state. The exchange said the decision followed a review of the Greek process and its timeline, adding that it would announce the new jurisdiction once it was ready.

The move came after reports that Greek regulators were preparing to reject Binance's application, increasing pressure on the exchange to find an alternative regulatory route before the deadline.

'Europe remains an important market for Binance. Our commitment to operating under a clear, fair, and harmonised MiCA framework is unchanged,' Binance said in a statement posted on X.

The company added that it was taking steps ahead of 1 July to remain compliant with MiCA, warning that 'some users may be impacted' and that affected customers would receive direct communication.

MiCA creates a single regulatory framework for crypto companies operating across the European Union. A licence from one member state allows firms to provide services across the bloc through a passporting system, making the choice of regulatory home a key decision for major exchanges.

Binance Users Seek Clarity Over Possible Service Changes

The announcement has raised questions among European users over whether accounts, trading access or other services could change if Binance does not secure approval through another EU jurisdiction. One X user, posting under the name Crypton, shared what they described as an email from Binance outlining possible steps for handling assets.

'How to handle your assets? — Transfer your assets to a self-hosted wallet under your control,' Crypton wrote, sharing the alleged communication. The post did not establish whether the message applied to all European users or only specific jurisdictions. Binance has said affected customers will be contacted directly if changes are required.

Just got this email from Binance:



...

How to handle your assets?

- Transfer your assets to a self-hosted wallet under your control.

- Transfer your assets to a crypto-asset service provider other than Binance Spain.

...



Looks like that’s it for Binance (EU users), at least for… https://t.co/vNgUUKBMml — Crypton (@Crypton_on_x) June 24, 2026

Richard Teng, Binance's chief executive, sought to reassure users, writing on X that the exchange remained committed to obtaining a MiCA licence. 'Your funds remain safe and secure,' Teng said, adding that Binance would continue providing updates while working with regulators.

Binance has not announced which EU member state it will apply through next.

To our European users: we understand regulatory uncertainty can be frustrating.



We remain committed to securing a MiCA licence in the coming months, while providing clarity, minimising disruption, and keeping users informed directly.



Your funds remain safe and secure. For… https://t.co/gIZUZ7KPhi — Richard Teng (@_RichardTeng) June 24, 2026

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UK Users Watch Binance's Next Move

While MiCA applies to the European Union, the development is also being watched by UK-based crypto users who use global platforms such as Binance.

The UK is outside the EU regulatory framework following Brexit, meaning British customers are not directly subject to MiCA rules. However, changes to Binance's European structure could influence how the exchange manages compliance, products and operations across different markets.

Binance's current situation highlights the growing divide between Europe's stricter crypto licensing regime and other jurisdictions still developing their own regulatory approaches.

Rivals Press Ahead As MiCA Puts Binance Under Pressure

The timing of Binance's withdrawal comes as rival crypto exchanges move forward under the EU's new regulatory framework. Platforms including Coinbase, Kraken, OKX and Bitpanda have already secured MiCA-related approvals or regulatory clearance in European jurisdictions, giving them a potential advantage if Binance users face disruption.

The situation represents one of the biggest tests of MiCA's final rollout, as regulators move from introducing the framework to enforcing compliance across the crypto industry. The outcome will show whether MiCA's passporting system can accommodate the world's largest crypto exchange at a critical moment, or whether firms that fail to secure approval in time face a more fragmented European market.