Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how people invest, with a growing number of platforms promising to automate cryptocurrency trading at the click of a button. But while AI trading bots can remove some of the complexity from buying and selling digital assets, experts warn they are far from a guaranteed route to profits.

The latest example comes from fintech firm MoneySimpler, which has launched a no-code AI-powered cryptocurrency trading bot designed for beginners. The platform says users can activate automated trading strategies without programming knowledge, reflecting a wider trend as AI tools become increasingly accessible to retail investors.

However, the launch also raises a bigger question many first-time crypto investors are asking: can AI trading bots actually make money?

How AI Trading Bots Work

While AI trading software can analyse markets far faster than humans, even sophisticated algorithms cannot predict every market-moving event. Understanding both the advantages and limitations of AI-powered investing is essential before committing real money.

As the video explains, automation may improve speed and consistency, but no AI system can remove the inherent risks of cryptocurrency investing. Sudden price swings, regulatory changes, and unexpected market events can still lead to significant losses, regardless of how advanced an algorithm may be.

Unlike human traders, AI trading bots monitor markets around the clock, analysing price movements, technical indicators, and historical data before automatically executing trades according to pre-set strategies.

MoneySimpler's platform allows users to choose an investment strategy before the software manages buying and selling on their behalf. Similar products are already available through several crypto exchanges and specialist trading platforms, highlighting how automation is becoming increasingly common across digital asset investing. While this can remove emotional decision-making and save time, it does not eliminate the uncertainty of cryptocurrency markets.

Can AI Trading Bots Guarantee Profits?

The simple answer is no. Even sophisticated trading algorithms cannot predict unexpected events such as regulatory announcements, exchange outages, geopolitical tensions or sudden shifts in investor sentiment.

Although some AI trading strategies outperform manual trading during certain market conditions, performance can deteriorate quickly when markets become unusually volatile. Most providers, including MoneySimpler, describe their software as a tool to assist trading rather than guarantee returns.

For beginners, understanding this distinction is critical. Automated investing may reduce manual effort, but it does not remove investment risk.

Risks Beginners Should Consider

Before committing money to any AI trading platform, investors should evaluate several factors beyond advertised returns. Trading fees, subscription costs, and market volatility can all reduce profits over time. Some platforms also require users to grant API access to cryptocurrency exchange accounts, making security another important consideration.

Investors should also remember that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, regardless of whether decisions are made by humans or artificial intelligence. Using two-factor authentication, researching a platform's regulatory status, and starting with only money that can comfortably be lost remain sensible precautions.

Why AI Trading Bots Are Becoming More Popular

Demand for automated investing has grown alongside advances in artificial intelligence and increasing interest in cryptocurrency. Platforms increasingly market AI as a way to simplify investing for newcomers who may lack technical knowledge or the confidence to trade manually.

MoneySimpler's new launch reflects this shift, offering automated strategies that operate continuously without requiring coding experience. As AI tools become more sophisticated, analysts expect competition among automated trading platforms to intensify, particularly as retail investors seek easier ways to participate in digital asset markets.

The Bottom Line

AI trading bots can help investors execute strategies more efficiently and remove emotional decision-making from trading. However, they should be viewed as investment tools rather than profit-generating machines.

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MoneySimpler's latest launch highlights how accessible automated cryptocurrency trading is becoming, but beginners should carefully assess the risks, understand how each platform works, and avoid assuming that artificial intelligence guarantees successful investing.

As with any financial product, doing thorough research before committing funds remains the most valuable strategy of all.