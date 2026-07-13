EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday found broad support for banning trade with goods made in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. But a dispute over how to legally classify the move threatens to leave it stuck for months.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the option to ban settlement trade 'got the most support from the member states' of any measure discussed at the Foreign Affairs Council, telling reporters in Brussels that ambassadors have now been asked to take the work forward and that an extraordinary ministerial meeting is likely.

A Fight Over Definitions

The sticking point is procedural rather than political. Brussels is split over whether restricting settlement trade should be treated as a sanction, which needs unanimous backing from all 27 member states, or as a straightforward trade measure, which can pass with a qualified majority.

Asked to explain the council's thinking, Kallas said 'we are here in the council building and the council legal service says that for this we need QMV because it's a trade issue.' The European Commission's own options paper leans toward treating a full ban as a foreign policy sanction, which would require unanimous backing from all 27 states, a position Germany supports. Other member states, including Spain, argue the measure should instead be treated as a trade policy tool requiring only a qualified majority.

Q: Will the EU finally ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank?



A: We might even organise another meeting. Perhaps. TBD. https://t.co/0mcaiOeqNM pic.twitter.com/XSp6A4oc4H — Marc Botenga MEP (@BotengaM) July 13, 2026

Divided Capitals

Spain, Ireland, and Belgium have pushed hardest for tough measures. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said he was 'concerned that we are engaging in delay tactics, debating endlessly without taking action, when such debate is not actually necessary,' adding that 'a decision not to trade would simply be an application of international law.'

Belgium's Maxime Prevot was less convinced the Commission's paper amounted to serious intent, saying the options laid out felt more like 'a bone to gnaw on than a genuine desire to move forward' and calling for 'concrete proposals'. Germany and Italy remain undecided, while Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen argued plainly that 'these are trade measures, so that means that, as far as we are concerned, that should be possible with a qualified majority.'

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Settlements Ruled Illegal

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, and more than 500,000 Israeli settlers now live there, alongside roughly three million Palestinians. In a July 2024 advisory opinion, the International Court of Justice found Israel's occupation and its settlements illegal under international law and said states should avoid trade or investment that helps sustain them.

Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland have already imposed their own national restrictions on settlement trade. Israel rejects the illegality finding, treating the West Bank as disputed territory and citing a Jewish presence there stretching back thousands of years.

The EU remains Israel's largest trading partner, with roughly €70 billion in two-way trade recorded in 2024, according to Eurostat. Whichever legal route Brussels eventually settles on, sanction or trade measure, will determine not just whether a settlement trade ban can pass, but how fast, and it will set a precedent for how the bloc handles future disputes between its stated commitment to international law and its economic relationships with allies.