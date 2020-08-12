Michelle Obama, the former first lady of the United States, has shared the two reasons she is going to cast her vote in the upcoming US presidential election due in November.

In a recent conversation with Marie Claire, Michelle Obama discussed the importance of voting, a cause that is close to her heart. The bestselling author, who is also the co-chair of 'When We All Vote,' a nonprofit organisation that aims to close the race and age voting gap, stressed why it is important to vote especially in the 2020 elections.

"I'm voting for two reasons. First—it's something I do every election. I grew up seeing my father, who had multiple sclerosis, vote in every election no matter what. He knew just how important it was to make his voice heard and to do his part to ensure we have competent leaders in office," the 56-year-old said.

"I'm not just talking about president of the United States; I'm talking about about mayors, governors, senators, county supervisors, and everyone else," she added.

The mother-of-two then spoke about the second reason which is crucial to why she can't miss casting her vote specifically in the 2020 elections. "When we all vote, we take our power back. And that's the other big reason I'm voting: because this election could not be more important, especially at a time of such uncertainty and upheaval," she said.

The "Becoming" author reiterated the need for mail-in ballots, saying: "The truth is, a lot of folks are hoping we start questioning the power of our votes. So we've got to get registered and turn out—in person or through our mail-in ballots. It's the surest path to achieve the changes that we seek."

Voting by mail is a safe, simple, and time-tested way to cast your ballot from home. Head to https://t.co/cBTTn9yuTH right now to register to vote and request your mail-in ballot. And make sure to share this with your friends so they do the same! pic.twitter.com/G0LAvdo7x2
August 11, 2020

Apart from Michelle, Meghan Markle, Madeleine Albright, and Ava DuVernay are among the 99 influential women who spoke to Marie Claire about the importance of voting.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, said: "I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless. I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."