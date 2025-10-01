Microsoft has confirmed that support for Windows 10 will officially end on 14 October 2025. The move affects millions of users worldwide who still rely on the operating system. After this date, Microsoft 10 support will no longer include security updates, bug fixes, or technical assistance, leaving devices more vulnerable to cyber threats.

Why Microsoft Is Ending Windows 10 Support

Microsoft introduced Windows 10 in 2015 as a successor to Windows 8.1. The company initially described it as the 'last version of Windows' but later shifted its strategy with the launch of Windows 11 in October 2021.

In line with its lifecycle policy, Microsoft provides ten years of support for each version of its operating system.

According to the official Microsoft support page, the end-of-support date of 14 October 2025 applies to all Windows 10 editions, including Home, Pro, Enterprise and Education. The decision allows the company to focus resources on newer technologies and features in Windows 11 and beyond.

What Happens After Support Ends

When Microsoft 10 support ends, the operating system will continue to function, but without critical security updates. This means devices running Windows 10 could become more exposed to malware, ransomware and other cyber risks.

Experts warn that outdated systems often become prime targets for hackers. Without regular patches, any vulnerabilities discovered after October 2025 will remain unaddressed. Businesses and organisations that rely on Windows 10 may also face compliance issues if they continue to use unsupported software.

Options Available to Windows 10 Users

Microsoft recommends upgrading to Windows 11 to ensure continued protection and access to the latest features. However, not all devices currently running Windows 10 meet the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11.

For those unable or unwilling to upgrade, Microsoft has announced an Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme. Under this scheme, users can pay an annual subscription fee to continue receiving critical security updates for Windows 10. The ESU programme will run for a maximum of three years, giving businesses and individuals more time to transition to newer systems.

Microsoft has set ESU pricing at US $61 per device for the first year for commercial customers, with the cost doubling each year. For individual users, a one-year ESU is available for US $30. This approach mirrors the extended support offered for Windows 7 after its end-of-support date in 2020.

Impact on Businesses and Organisations

Businesses using Windows 10 on office systems, servers or specialised devices need to prepare for the upcoming change. Industry analysts caution that failing to upgrade or secure extended support could expose organisations to data breaches, downtime and regulatory penalties.

Large-scale migrations often take months of planning, testing and implementation. Companies are being urged to audit their IT infrastructure, identify machines that cannot be upgraded, and allocate budgets for hardware replacements or ESU subscriptions.

How Users Can Prepare Now

Microsoft advises users to check their device specifications to see if they qualify for the free Windows 11 upgrade. Users can do this through the PC Health Check app provided by Microsoft.

For devices that do not meet the requirements, options include replacing older hardware or subscribing to the ESU programme.

Cybersecurity experts also recommend regularly backing up data and ensuring antivirus software is up to date. While these steps cannot replace official Microsoft 10 support, they can help reduce risks in the transition period.