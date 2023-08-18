Microsoft to allow Windows 11 users to uninstall more built-in apps
Microsoft is currently rolling out Windows 11 preview build 25931 to insiders in the Canary Channel.
Microsoft will allow Windows 11 users to uninstall more built-in apps. The American tech giant is currently testing a new build of Windows 11 with Canary Channel testers.
This version of Windows OS includes the ability to uninstall the Camera app, as well as the Cortana app. To those unaware, Microsoft recently ousted the Cortana app in favour of AI.
Aside from this, the new build of Windows 11 will let users uninstall the Photos app, the Remote Desktop (MSTSC) client, the People app, and more. Notably, Windows 11 comes with an array of these "inbox apps."
However, the renowned software maker has gradually started allowing users to get rid of them. According to a report by The Verge, users can effortlessly uninstall a considerable number of preinstalled inbox apps. In the meantime, Microsoft is reportedly prepping to bring more Android apps to Windows 11.
Good news for Windows 11 users
Since most of these built-in apps aren't huge, users aren't likely to save lots of space by uninstalling them. Still, uninstalling them can make Windows feel a little less bloated. Microsoft has been testing the ability to uninstall the Camera app in Windows 11 test builds since March.
Much to their chagrin, Windows 11 users who are not on Windows Insider builds will have to wait a little longer to be able to uninstall the built-in apps. The folks at Windows Central have shared a list of preloaded apps that can be uninstalled in the latest Windows 11 preview.
Photos (new)
People (new)
Remote Desktop (new)
Camera
Cortana
Calendar
Mail
Calculator
Clock
Feedback Hub
Family
Movies & TV
Maps
Media Player
Microsoft 365
Microsoft Clipchamp
Microsoft To Do
News
Paint
Notepad
Quick Assist
Snipping Tool
Sound Recorder
Terminal
Tips
Xbox
Weather
This is particularly good news for users who do not want to use any of the included Windows apps. Other notable changes in the preview build include syncing RGB lights with your Windows accent color, more fields in the modernised File Explorer details pane, and more.
Microsoft's upcoming event
We can expect more exciting news next month as Microsoft is prepping for its biggest event of 2023. Likewise, Apple is gearing up to unveil the much-awaited iPhone 15 series at its impending September event.
Also, Google could host a launch event to announce its new Pixel devices in October. While the search giant is still mum on its plan to do a Pixel event later this year, Microsoft has confirmed that it is on the verge of hosting a special event.
According to a Gizmodo report, Microsoft has sent media invites. "Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 21, 2023, for a special Microsoft event," reads the invite. Since Microsoft has already hosted a special AI event earlier this year, the upcoming event could turn out to be a hardware-centric event.
Past leaks suggest the Satya Nadella-led company could unveil the Surface Studio 2 at the September 21 event. The word on the street is that Microsoft could show off the first-ever 64GB RAM version of the laptop.
On top of that, the Surface Studio 2 will reportedly pack Intel's latest line of processors under the hood. Also, the laptop could come with an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU for superior graphics. The Surface Studio 2 has been subject to a lot of leaks and speculations lately.
For example, some reports claim AMD processors-backed Surface Studio 2 models could also be in the offing. However, these purported machines aren't likely to see the light of day anytime soon. In addition to the Surface device, Microsoft is set to introduce AI capabilities in Windows 11 in the coming days.
Microsoft has been leaving no stone unturned in a bid to incorporate AI tools across its apps and service. So, it will be interesting to see whether the company mentions AI at the event that will take place next month. However, it is worth noting that the event will focus more on hardware.
