A prank intended to generate laughs and online engagement has prompted an extraordinary show of generosity towards a Michigan father struggling to make ends meet. The worker, publicly identified as 'Walt Z', was stocking Red Baron frozen pizzas at a grocery store when a content creator pretended to take $10 from him using a sound effect mimicking an Apple Pay transaction.

His increasingly frustrated response went viral, prompting widespread criticism of the prank and a fundraising campaign that has reached $325,000 as of this writing. The incident has also reignited debate about filming unsuspecting workers for social media content.

Who Is Walter E. Zerod? Meet the Red Baron Worker and Father of Four

The man in the video was identified as Walter E. Zerod. He is a Michigan-based worker who stocks Red Baron frozen pizzas at grocery stores.

During the confrontation, Zerod explained that he was already working beyond his expected finishing time and had more stores to visit the following morning. He said he had to 'get up at 5 in the morning and do 10 more stores'. His duties appear consistent with direct-store-delivery work, which involves servicing retail locations, although his precise job title has not been independently confirmed.

The internet has raised $250,000 for the Red Baron employee who was harassed by an Instagram prankster



Walter E. Zerod has been added to the GoFundMe as the beneficiary and will receive the money pic.twitter.com/J0FrmCx0Np — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 29, 2026

The father of four also spoke candidly about his financial difficulties, particularly his struggle to pay his mortgage. His comments resonated with viewers, many of whom argued that he was simply trying to earn a living and provide for his children.

Luke Oakenshield, who initiated the fundraiser, initially identified the man as 'Walt Z out of Michigan' who reportedly 'sends a heartfelt thank you' to those who supported him. He is reportedly moved by the people's generosity but has since asked for privacy. This is probably the reason Oakenshield did not reveal his real name.

How Is Walt Z Doing After the Viral Apple Pay Prank?

During the confrontation, an exasperated Zerod told the pranksters about his financial struggles and voiced fears that his reaction could cost him his job. 'I'm probably gonna get kicked out of the store because of you!' he told them, expressing concern that the encounter could jeopardise his employment while he was already struggling to support his four children.

However, Zerod's employer has since confirmed that he remains employed and is doing well. A spokesperson for Schwan's Company, the Minnesota-based frozen-food manufacturer and distributor that owns Red Baron, told The New York Post that the company was aware of the video and had spoken directly to the employee following the incident, which occurred in August.

The spokesperson said the company had checked on Zerod's well-being and continued to offer support. 'We are pleased to share that he is doing well and remains a valued member of our team', the spokesperson added.

The statement offers reassurance that Zerod's outburst during the prank has not cost him his job. His experience has also prompted a wider discussion about the impact of viral content on workers who are filmed while carrying out their everyday duties.

What Happened During the Viral Apple Pay Prank?

The video shows a content creator approaching Zerod and asking him for the time. After the worker checked his phone, the prankster played a sound effect mimicking an Apple Pay transaction and claimed to have taken $10 from him. The footage does not establish that any real payment occurred.

Zerod initially appeared confused before becoming increasingly frustrated as the prankster continued to insist they got money from him. The prankster even told Zerod, ' Thank you for the $20, man.' Eventually Zerod lost it and the prankster said it was just a joke. The worker explained that he had already been working a long day and didn't need such a stunt.

'You're probably making money off of this. I can't even pay my mortgage, and I've got four kids at home', he said.

He also expressed concern that the confrontation could get him removed from the store, despite his attempts to carry out his job. The footage subsequently spread across social media, drawing sympathy for the worker and criticism of the creator's decision to turn an unsuspecting person's frustration into entertainment.

How the Apple Pay Prank Backfired With a Major GoFundMe Campaign

Rather than attracting universal support for the prank, the video prompted an outpouring of donations for Zerod. Oakenshield launched a GoFundMe campaign titled 'Support a Harassed Red Baron Worker' to help the father and his family.

The fundraiser had surpassed $325,000 as of this writing, illustrating how quickly the total was growing. These figures reflect reported totals at the time of publication, rather than a confirmed final amount.

Attorney Eric Pacifici also offered pro bono legal services should Zerod require assistance. The offer comes amid broader concerns about the treatment of workers who become the subjects of viral prank videos. However, no confirmed lawsuit or finding of legal liability has been established at this time. The offer of legal assistance should not be interpreted as evidence that a legal claim has been filed.

For Zerod and his family, the public response has transformed an upsetting workplace encounter into a substantial fundraising effort. While the donations demonstrate the support he has received, the final amount transferred to the family remains to be confirmed.