Olivia Rodrigo wore an 'Amy Acton for Governor' T‑shirt on stage in Columbus on Thursday night, days after rival Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy aired an advert in which Acton's estranged mother called her a 'liar'.

Rodrigo donned the white campaign shirt for the final three songs of her Unraveled Tour show at the Schottenstein Center, on the Ohio State University campus, on 29 October. Earlier in the night, she had encouraged the audience to vote, according to an account of the concert shared by an attendee.

The Ohio governor's race has been dominated by a dispute over Acton's childhood. Ramaswamy's campaign released an advert featuring Donna Arthur, Acton's estranged mother, who accused her daughter of lying about her past and urged Ohioans not to vote for her.

The advert did not mention that Acton has said she was sexually abused by her mother's husband when she was 12. Court records and reporting reviewed by news organisations indicate that Arthur lost custody of Acton and her brother after the stepfather was indicted over the alleged rape.

Why Rodrigo's Amy Acton Endorsement Matters

Rodrigo's choice of clothing put Acton's name in front of thousands of concertgoers in Columbus, the state capital, at a moment when the Democratic candidate's personal history had become a central issue in the campaign.

olivia reminding everyone to go vote with her shirt tonight in support of Amy Acton 🩷🗳️ #UnraveledInColumbus https://t.co/eBaygm7SKT — The Unraveled Tour ❀ (@UnraveledTours) October 30, 2026

The singer did not make a formal campaign speech or issue a public statement about the race, based on the information available. Wearing the shirt during her encore was the only visible indication of her position.

Acton, Ohio's former state health director, is running against Ramaswamy, a Republican businessman and former presidential candidate. The contest is seen as one of the most closely watched governorships in this year's US midterm elections.

Rodrigo's appearance in the shirt took place in a state where political messages from well-known entertainers often circulate quickly online. Her audience is largely young and active on social media, which can help images and clips from her concerts spread beyond the venue.

The 'Liar' Ad and Its Backlash

The Ramaswamy campaign confirmed that it produced the one‑minute advert and said it would spend $4 million (approximately €3.7 million and £3.1 million) to promote it on television and streaming platforms.

In the spot, Arthur says, 'She is a liar. She lies about her past.' She also urges viewers, 'Don't vote for people who lie,' and warns that Acton would make Ohioans' lives worse.

Ramaswamy defended the advert, saying it had nothing to do with Acton's childhood abuse. 'The irony is they're lying about an ad that is about lying,' he said at a campaign stop.

The decision drew criticism from figures in both parties. Ohio's Republican governor, Mike DeWine, called for the advert to be taken down, while Acton's brother, Philip Stearns, accused Ramaswamy of trying to turn her abuse into a political talking point.

'It's not surprising that Vivek Ramaswamy has stooped to such a despicable low as to attempt to turn the sexual abuse Amy endured at twelve years old from our birth mother's husband into a political talking point,' Stearns said in a statement issued through Acton's campaign.

What Acton Says Happened

Acton has spoken openly about a childhood marked by abuse, instability and homelessness. She has said she was removed from her mother's care at 12, after alleging that her stepfather, Cledith Arthur, sexually abused her.

The allegations led to an indictment, but Arthur's husband fled Ohio before facing trial and later died in 2004. Acton has said she has not seen her mother since 1978.

Arthur's advert challenged Acton's account of having lived in a tent, saying, 'None of that is true.' But court records cited in subsequent reporting have been used to support Acton's account of the abuse allegations and the family's separation.

The Ramaswamy campaign later said the advert had completed its intended run and was no longer airing. Ramaswamy said, 'It ran to completion, and we've put up four other ads.'

A Campaign Moment With Stakes

Rodrigo's shirt cannot settle any of the factual disputes at the heart of the race. It links a globally known pop star to Acton's candidacy at a moment when the Democrat's personal history is a central issue in the campaign.

Acton has argued that her traumatic childhood should not be used as a political weapon. Her opponent disagrees. Ohio voters will now decide which argument carries more weight.