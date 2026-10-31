Joe Rogan was stunned after comedian Colum Tyrrell told him about President Donald Trump's remarks about rapper Nicki Minaj's backside at a Michigan rally. The exchange featured on the 29 October episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, as the podcast host reacted with disbelief.

Trump made the comments on Sunday, 25 October, during a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, supporting Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers. The incident attracted attention because Trump interrupted his discussion of Ohio Sen. Jon Husted's physique to address Minaj, who was attending the event.

'By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before, Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss,' Trump told the crowd, according to the rally transcript. He then called for Minaj to stand up and added that he hoped she was not insulted.

Minaj stood up as the crowd responded. She later appeared on stage, where she publicly praised Trump and urged supporters to back Republican candidates. The transcript confirms her appearance and remarks, although it does not establish how she travelled to the rally.

Joe Rogan Reacts to Trump's Nicki Minaj Remark

Tyrrell raised the incident while appearing on episode 2572 of The Joe Rogan Experience, published on 29 October. The episode listing identifies Tyrrell as a comedian, streamer and co-host of the 'Cockfight' podcast.

'He said that?!' Rogan asked after Tyrrell described Trump's comments. Tyrrell explained that Trump had called attention to Minaj and encouraged her to stand before the audience.

Rogan responded with disbelief, saying, 'Oh my God! Oh my God. That is so crazy.'

The conversation then turned to Minaj's support for Trump and the wider Make America Great Again movement. When Rogan asked what might explain her political alignment, Tyrrell joked that she needed to sell CDs.

Tyrrell also criticised the decision to showcase Minaj at a political rally, mocking the idea that featuring a famous rapper would demonstrate a politician's cultural relevance. His comments were part of the comedians' conversation, rather than an established explanation for Minaj's political views.

The rally transcript published by Roll Call's Factba.se records Trump's remarks and Minaj's subsequent appearance. The official Joe Rogan Experience episode listing confirms the date of the conversation with Tyrrell.

Why Joe Rogan Has Criticised Trump

The exchange comes amid Rogan's increasingly public criticism of Trump. Rogan backed the president during the 2024 election campaign but has since challenged aspects of his administration's policies.

In April 2026, Rogan criticised the US war with Iran on his podcast, calling it a 'giant quagmire.' He also questioned whether the conflict contradicted voters' expectations that Trump would avoid new wars.

Rogan separately suggested that the conflict could divert attention from the release of files connected to Jeffrey Epstein. That was Rogan's interpretation of events, not an established finding about the administration's motives.

He has also criticised immigration enforcement and expressed concerns about masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents operating in American cities.

In September, Rogan criticised some Trump supporters during a conversation with comedian Ron White. 'Trump supporters are f------ nuts, man. They're rabid,' he said, questioning the intensity of their attachment to the president.

Rogan's remarks about Minaj therefore sit within a broader period of criticism, although the rally exchange alone does not establish how his political views will develop. With the US midterm elections scheduled for 3 November, the episode offers another example of political figures and prominent media personalities drawing attention to the president's conduct.