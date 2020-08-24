Microsoft started 2020 in great form after it beat Sony to the punch when it revealed the Xbox Series X ahead of its rival. This was followed by more publicity events that highlight the machine's advantages over the competition. Unfortunately, it hit a snag during its Inside Xbox presentation in May. The PS5 immediately stole its momentum during a gameplay showcase in June. A month after, Microsoft was once again ridiculed by the gaming industry when it shared footage of "Halo Infinite" which has now been delayed to 2021.

Majority of people criticised the first-person shooter's lacklustre graphics and lack of visual polish. Even though the developers -- 343 industries -- attempted to assure consumers that it was still a work in progress, the damage has apparently been done. Now, a recently published piece from Video Game Chronicle shares an alarming revelation about Microsoft's plans for the highly anticipated title.

The details apparently come from a Resetera user called "Sponger" who already has a track record for reliable information. According to the insider reports, the game studio is encountering issues with the Xbox One version of "Halo Infinite." Microsoft has already declared that its next-generation approach focuses on availability for all of its supported platforms via the Smart Delivery function.

This is applicable for all of its first-party titles, but it seems one, in particular, might not be supported. It would likely infuriate long time fans of the long-running franchise. "Halo Infinite" was initially intended to release for the Xbox One. It appears that the developers are encountering issues with a specific current-generation system – the Xbox One S.

"[The] current version of 'Halo Infinite' on Xbox One S is nowhere near 1080p (even lower than 900p) and is having serious asset loading issues (much worse that you have seen on PC demo)," said the source. "Idea is to change at the engine level how assets load, make RT as default (improve/"unlock" some assets), improve geometry, post-processing and add more CPU bound interactivity."

Microsoft could also delay the launch beyond 2021 for "Halo Infinite" until its team has worked out the issue with compatibility. Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 are scheduled to ship this holiday season. Previous leaks have pegged November as the possible launch window just in time for the holiday shopping rush.