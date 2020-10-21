In May, during Microsoft's Inside Xbox presentation, gamers were apparently not impressed by the lack of actual gameplay footage. When the company was finally ready to showcase the console's capabilities with "Halo Infinite" it was met unfortunately with disappointment. The visuals appeared outdated and quickly became the subject of ridicule across the gaming industry. However, to hopefully win back its fans, the developers announced that "Halo: The Master Chief Collection" will receive full optimisation for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

With the release of the latest installment for its bestselling first-person shooter franchise moved to 2021, Microsoft will have lesser exclusives available in time for its next-generation system launch. The company started off at the lead this year when it practically outshone Sony each time news related to the Xbox Series X surfaced. Fans were evidently hyped leading up to the big reveal of how games would run on the next-generation platform.

As "Halo Infinite" moves to a 2021 release window, those eager to play a new entry in the long-running series will have to settle for something else. Thankfully, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will ship with a more comprehensive backward compatibility function than its rival – the PS5. As such, Microsoft opted to deliver the best version of "Halo: The Master Chief Collection" this November.

It's time to dust off the ol' Needler.



âœ… Fully Optimized on Series X|S

âœ… 120 FPS in Campaign & Multiplayer

âœ… Split-screen improvements & up to 4K on Series X

âœ… Available for free to existing owners or those with @XboxGamePass on November 17 pic.twitter.com/Ufusdsyd8C — Xbox (@Xbox) October 20, 2020

According to the tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account, "Halo: The Master Chief Collection" reportedly maintain 120 frames per second on the flagship game system. Furthermore, split-screen multiplayer will likewise boast improvements with support for up to 4K resolution. The upgrade will reportedly arrive on Nov. 17.

The bundle includes Halo: Combat Evolved," "Halo 2: Anniversary," "Halo 3," "Halo 3: ODST," "Halo Reach," and "Halo 4." The game was originally released for the Xbox One and received a PC port in late 2019. Consumers who are among the few who already secured their Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S in time for launch now have something to look forward to. Xbox Game Pass owners will also have access to the compilation, which should please some early adopters.