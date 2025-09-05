The sudden death of a 35-year-old Microsoft engineer, found lifeless at his desk, has ignited a firestorm of controversy.

What began as a tragic individual loss has quickly spiralled into a heated debate about corporate work culture, putting one of the world's biggest tech companies under intense scrutiny.

A Devastating Discovery

A suspected heart attack is believed to be the cause, but for many, it's a symptom of a much larger, more troubling issue. The grieving family of the young Microsoft engineer is making a heartfelt plea to tech companies across Silicon Valley: Ease the relentless workload on your employees.

Pratik Pandey, 35, from Menlo Park, California, was last seen entering Microsoft's Mountain View office on 19 August at 7:50 p.m. His uncle, Manoj Pandey, told the Palo Alto Daily Post that Pandey was later discovered lifeless in the campus courtyard around 2 a.m.

According to Satish Chandra, an IT worker and community leader in Santa Clara who is campaigning for a city council seat, a preliminary report from the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's office suggested the cause of death was likely a heart attack.

Although he had no known health problems before he died, Pandey had mentioned to his roommate and coworkers that he was under immense pressure. According to Chandra, he was managing several projects simultaneously.

A Family's Heartfelt Plea

The uncle of the deceased is urging tech companies to monitor employees working late and implement measures to help them cope with stress. He stated, 'That will probably save a life'.

According to the Mountain View Police Department, officers found 'no signs of any suspicious activity or behaviour' at the scene, and they are not treating the death as a criminal investigation. Microsoft chose not to comment on whether it was still looking into the situation.

Pandey was part of the team working on Microsoft's Fabric product, a tool for data analysis that competes directly with companies like Snowflake Inc.

Speaking to the Daily Post, Pandey's uncle referred to him as 'overall, a very positive person'. Still, he added that he had a reputation for 'pulling late nights' at the office for a 'very extended period of time'.

Tracing a Life and a Career

Pandey, who held a master's degree from San Jose State University, had a notable career trajectory. Before joining Microsoft in July 2020, his professional experience included stints at Apple, Illumina and Walmart Labs.

Pratik Pandey, who was born in Indore, India, moved to the US roughly ten years ago to pursue his master's degree at San Jose State University. According to his uncle's statement to the Palo Alto Daily Post, the family is arranging to have his remains returned to India, where his parents and two sisters reside.

A viewing service held on Thursday, 28 August, in California's Bay Area carried a heartfelt announcement that read: 'A joyful soul with a radiant smile, Pratik loved playing soccer, great son & friend.' The Daily Post also heard from his uncle, who said, 'It's a lot of pain for the family when a loved one passes away.'

Pratik Pandey's death is more than a personal tragedy for his family; it has become a powerful symbol for a much-needed change in the tech industry's intense work culture.

His uncle's plea serves as a stark reminder that behind every late-night badge-in is a human being whose well-being is at risk. It raises a crucial question for major corporations like Microsoft: at what point does innovation come at too high a cost?