Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have called it quits just over a week after the Australian singer spoke about being "in love" with his "best friend" Cyrus.

A music insider claimed to Page Six that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are not together anymore. Meanwhile, sources close to the couple told TMZ that they split within the last few weeks, adding that it's unclear what led to their breakup.

The split comes less than a year after they first came together. The pair who have had a close friendship since 2015 started dating in October 2019, shortly after the pop-star split from Kaitlynn Carter and months after her separation from then-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus had apparently teased her split with Simpson on Instagram last week, while promoting her self-directed video for her latest single, "Midnight Sky." The Disney alum had captioned a picture: "Forever and ever no more. The #MidnightSky is the road I'm taking ... head up high in the clouds."

The musician couple was very active on their social media accounts, often posting pictures and videos of each other. Simpson had shared a picture of himself cosying up with the "Wrecking Ball" singer last week as well. "In love with my best friend," the 23-year-old had captioned the picture.

He was also by Cyrus's side when she underwent a vocal cord surgery in November last year. The couple even got matching tattoos together that paid homage to Simpson's poetry book titled "Prince Neptune," and was reportedly helping each other in remaining sober.

The pair, who also isolated together amid the coronavirus pandemic, had celebrated their six-month anniversary on April 1. "6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anybody else. I love you," Simpson had written at the time on Instagram.

Amid reports of her split with Simpson, Cyrus was photographed visiting a friend's home in Calabasas on Thursday afternoon. The 27-year-old was sporting a vintage Fleetwood Mac concert tee and jeans for her outing and also had a coffee mug in her hand. She appeared in high spirits as she stood next to an unidentified friend before entering the house, reports Daily Mail.