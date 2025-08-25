Altered images purporting to show Miley Cyrus in a Gucci campaign have stunned social media users. The pictures depicted her with dramatically changed features, prompting speculation that the singer had undergone cosmetic surgery.

Subsequent reporting confirmed the images were not genuine. Experts say they were generated using artificial intelligence, raising concerns about how convincing fabricated visuals have become and the speed with which they spread online.

Viral Images

The pictures began circulating earlier this week and were widely shared on platforms including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. They appeared to show Cyrus with hollow cheeks, plumped lips and shaved eyebrows, creating a look markedly different from her usual appearance.

This unusual portrayal sparked rumours of buccal fat removal, eyebrow shaving and the possible use of weight-loss drugs. But attentive viewers soon noted irregular details, such as blurred textures and distorted proportions, which suggested digital manipulation. Fact-checking groups later confirmed the images were AI-generated and not part of any Gucci release.

Experts Confirm AI

Coverage from outlets including FandomWire reported that the so-called 'new look' was baseless. When the genuine campaign photographs were released, they showed Cyrus styled naturally and in keeping with her established image.

Specialists in digital culture warn that advancements in generative AI are making it increasingly difficult to tell authentic and altered images apart. This is particularly true when celebrities are involved, as public interest can fuel rapid online sharing before verification occurs. Ofcom has warned that the proliferation of such content risks misleading audiences and undermining trust in digital media.

Miley's Actual Gucci Campaign

The genuine Gucci campaign continues Cyrus's long-standing role as the face of the brand's Flora fragrance line. Shot by photographer Tyler Mitchell, the imagery places her in a soft floral setting. She is shown with natural features and expressive styling, echoing Gucci's emphasis on individuality and self-expression.

Cyrus has spoken in interviews about valuing authenticity and vulnerability, themes that align with Gucci's branding. The company has consistently positioned its campaigns to celebrate personal freedom and creative identity, a strategy reflected in this latest release.

For UK audiences, Cyrus is widely recognised both for her early career as a Disney star and for her later success as a chart-topping singer, including her 2023 hit Flowers. Her global profile makes her a frequent subject of online speculation, a factor that adds weight to the spread of manipulated content in her name.

Risks of AI Fakery in Celebrity Culture

The controversy around the false Gucci images illustrates a broader challenge posed by AI-generated visuals. Critics argue that while such fabrications may seem trivial, they can contribute to unrealistic beauty standards or provoke intrusive discussion about celebrities' private lives.

Analysts also caution that misleading images risk damaging major brands. Gucci, like other luxury labels, invests heavily in maintaining a consistent identity, and distortions of its campaigns can confuse public perception.

Reality Behind the Rumour

Miley Cyrus has not undergone sudden cosmetic surgery, and the altered Gucci images are not authentic. They are AI-generated fakes that circulated widely before being debunked.

The official campaign reaffirms Cyrus's distinctive style and Gucci's emphasis on creative expression. The episode underscores the need for audiences to verify sources and approach viral content with caution, as the boundary between fact and fabrication becomes increasingly fragile in the digital age.