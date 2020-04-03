Miley Cyrus and MAC Cosmetics have announced a collaboration to raise 10 million dollars to help relief work going on in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Miley Cyrus and MAC Cosmetics announced on Thursday that they aim to earmark $10 million (8,107,700 pounds) from their Viva Glam campaign, which was started by MAC in 1994 to help in the fight against the AIDS epidemic.

The fundings will be distributed among 250 local organisations in the United States, which include those who work for delivery of food, treatment of patients infected with novel coronavirus, spreading awareness about the respiratory disease, as well as other charitable organisations. The United States, which has become the country with the most coronavirus patients, currently has 2,45,175 positive cases and 6,059 deaths.

The musician, who is a one-time spokesperson for the makeup brand, confirmed the collaboration on her social media streaming series "Bright Minded: Live With Miley Cyrus," reports Mail Online. In a statement issued about the charitable venture, the 27-year-old said: "I am so proud to have been chosen to announce MAC Cosmetics efforts, because MAC Viva Glam has a special place in my heart. I was Viva Glam ambassador in 2015 and had the opportunity of volunteering at LGBTQ LA which one of the mac viva glam grantees that will be getting this funding."

Explaining the mechanism of their campaign, the "Hannah Montanna" star said that "the VIVA GLAM efforts are only made possible by the continuous support of the MAC community and those who purchase a VIVA GLAM lipstick of which 100% of the proceeds go towards these local organizations."

"To get involved you can purchase any current shade of the current lipstick or send a virtual kiss to those on the front line via twitter or Instagram with hashtag #vivaglam," the "Wrecking Ball" singer added.

The Disney alum, who is currently in a relationship with Australian musician Cody Simpsons, is making excellent use of the self-isolation circumstances by hosting her daily talk show "Bright Minded." For the upcoming Friday's episode of the show, the singer has invited fellow pop-star Selena Gomez, legendary singer Elton John, talk show host Jimmy Fallon, and actress Kerry Washington.