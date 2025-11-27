When reports surfaced that the beloved Stranger Things set was anything but harmonious, the entertainment world paused. An explosive article from a UK tabloid had claimed that one half of the show's most enduring on-screen parent-child duo, Millie Bobby Brown, had filed a formal complaint of on-set bullying against her co-star, David Harbour.

The allegations were shocking, threatening to cast a pall over the highly anticipated final season of the blockbuster Netflix series.

Yet, just days after the accusations dominated headlines, the two stars appeared together at the season five world premiere in Los Angeles on 6 November. All smiles, the 20-year-old actress and her older co-star presented a remarkably united front, leaving many to question the truth behind the viral claims.

Following the premiere, The Hollywood Reporter sat down with Brown, who was asked directly about the importance of her and Harbour publicly demonstrating their bond amidst the media frenzy.

Brown offered a succinct yet powerful statement regarding their public display of solidarity. 'We've been doing that for the last 10 years,' she responded. 'I mean, we have always been united in that. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything.'

The incident that sparked the entire media storm originated from a widely circulated report by the UK tabloid The Daily Mail. This report alleged that 21-year-old Brown filed a complaint of harassment and bullying against her 50-year-old co-star, Harbour, just before production began on the final season.

The claims were reportedly substantial, citing 'pages of pages' of allegations, though the specific details were kept vague, save for the important clarification that no sexual impropriety was alleged. The controversy led to a reported 'months-long' internal investigation by streaming giant Netflix.

Furthermore, the report claimed that Brown was allegedly provided with a personal representative who accompanied her while she was on set for the duration of the season five filming, which is slated to wrap in December 2024. Netflix has remained silent, offering no response to media queries regarding the report, leaving a vacuum often filled by rumour and speculation.

The Nostalgic On-Screen Reunion Of Millie Bobby Brown And Hopper

The drama surrounding the set contrasts sharply with the on-screen action fans can anticipate. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to deliver a major payoff for long-time viewers, bringing Brown's character, Eleven, and Harbour's Hopper back into close proximity.

The source article notes that the early episodes of season five will feature the pair spending significant time together, a welcome change after their separation in the previous instalment. Their characters had been apart for the majority of season four; Hopper was enduring a stint imprisoned in a Russian labour camp, while Eleven was attempting to recover her powers under the guidance of Dr. Brenner and Dr. Owens after relocating to California with the Byers family. Brown expressed genuine enthusiasm about the narrative shift to THR.

She told the outlet it was 'so nice' and 'really exciting' being able to 'come back together' with Harbour on the fifth and final season.

She elaborated on the emotional weight of their shared storyline: 'It was quite nostalgic because it reminded me so much of season two and three, where we're both kind of butting heads and she's growing up, she's trying to find her own voice and he's trying to parent, and that dynamic definitely comes back into play once again, and I'm really excited for people to see that,' the actress added. 'And I think some of people's favourite scenes of Eleven are Ele and [Hopper], so I'm really excited to have that come to screen once again.'

Ensuring A Respectful Workplace For Millie Bobby Brown And The Stranger Things Cast

While Brown has carefully avoided directly addressing the specifics of the alleged report, the show's leadership was previously questioned on the subject at the Los Angeles premiere. The creators and executive producers were keen to reinforce the high standards of the production environment.

Co-creator Ross Duffer, standing beside his brother Matt Duffer, stated: 'Obviously, you understand I can't get into personal on-set matters, but I will say we've been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they're family and we deeply care about them. So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.'

Adding to this, Stranger Things director and executive producer Shawn Levy was directly asked about the production's protocol for handling a bullying complaint.

He stressed the importance of a positive set environment: 'You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment,' he replied.

'And we're proud of the fact that we did so.' Levy concluded by dismissing much of the media frenzy: 'I've read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to... there's so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that's always been bedrock.'