Young Latin singer Maria De La Rosa, better known by her stage name Delarosa, had been fatally shot in an ambush‑style attack in Northridge, Los Angeles, on Saturday, 22 November. The tragic news, which is still under investigation, has left fans and the music community in mourning.

Delarosa was shot while sitting in a parked car, according to reports. She was taken to hospital but later succumbed to her injuries, while two other individuals continue to be in critical condition.

Delarosa: Rising Latin Star and Social Media Sensation

Delarosa was just 22 years old and was making a name for herself as a talented Latin artist on social media. She released her debut single No Me Llames (Don't Call Me) in August, which started to gain attention in the genre of digital music.

Her Instagram presence was impressive. She had more than 40,000 followers and her feed included a mix of studio snapshots, glammed-up portraits, and even bikini shots. All of these reflect to both her artistic ambition and personal flair.

In her last Instagram post, dated 30 October, she wrote in Spanish, 'Ocupada cocinando en el Stu ... Ya es tiempo ... GAME TIME BABY' — loosely translating to 'Busy cooking in the studio ... It's time.' This hinted at more music to come.

Though still at the very start of her career, Delarosa had begun to make waves in the Latin music scene. Her loss is being felt deeply by both fans and fellow artists.

What Happened The Night of the Shooting?

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reports indicate that witnesses saw two men approaching Delarosa's parked vehicle on Bryant Street, close to Tampa Avenue. The attackers opened fire at close range, striking multiple people inside the car. Delarosa was hit, along with the other two individuals, who are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The nature of the attack has led investigators to classify it as an 'execution‑style' ambush, given its quickness and the number of rounds fired. Currently, authorities have not released a clear motive and have not confirmed gang involvement, though they are not ruling it out.

The LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide is requesting tips from the public. Anyone with information may contact Detectives Simonyan or Lopez at (818) 374-9550, or provide details anonymously through LA Crime Stoppers.

A Pattern of Violence: Similar Crimes in Los Angeles

While Delarosa's death is especially shocking given her rising star status, her tragedy is sadly not isolated. Los Angeles has long carried a complex ties with gun violence. Even though recent statistics show some encouraging trends, the spectre of shootings, particularly in vulnerable neighbourhoods, remains a haunting backdrop for many young people.

Based on LAPD's 2024 end-of-year crime report, both homicides and instances of people shot declined significantly across the city. Homicides dropped by 14%, and shooting victims by 19%, compared to the previous year. The Valley Bureau, which covers Northridge where Delarosa was killed, saw its greatest homicide decrease, which is a 28% fall.

Delarosa's fate resonates with some other high-profile episodes of incidents in the LA music and nightlife scene. Earlier in 2025, a warehouse party in downtown LA ended in bloodshed when shooters opened fire, killing two and wounding others. The gathering was reportedly part of an unsanctioned after-party following a major music festival.

The death of Nipsey Hussle in 2019 remains perhaps the most notable example of a beloved LA artist lost to gun violence. The rapper was tragically shot outside his clothing store in South Central, with reports suggesting that the motives behind the killing may have been personal and potentially linked to gang activity.