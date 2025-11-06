The wait is finally over. After a production beset by delays, reshoots, and persistent rumours of being split in two, Lionsgate has finally unveiled the first official trailer for Michael, the highly anticipated biopic of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

The footage gives audiences their first look at Jackson's own nephew, Jaafar Jackson, stepping into the iconic role. It sets the stage for what aims to be the definitive story of the 20th century's most electrifying—and controversial—superstar.

The teaser, which dropped on 6 November, features Jaafar Jackson's uncanny transformation into his uncle. Glimpses show the famed singer in the studio with producer Quincy Jones (played by Kendrick Sampson), set to the era-defining sounds of 'Thriller' and 'Wanna Be Startin' Somethin.'

According to the official synopsis: 'Michael tells the story of Michael Jackson's life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.'

An All-Star Cast Recreates the Michael Jackson Biopic

Supporting Jaafar Jackson is a heavyweight cast tasked with bringing the singer's orbit to life. Whiplash star Miles Teller steps in as Jackson's powerful attorney and adviser, John Branca. The film also features Colman Domingo, fresh off an Oscar nomination, taking on the complex role of the Jackson family patriarch, Joe Jackson.

Nia Long will portray his mother, Katherine Jackson. The cast is rounded out by Jessica Sula as his sister LaToya Jackson, Larenz Tate as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, Laura Harrier as pioneering music executive Suzanne de Passe, and Kat Graham as the legendary Diana Ross.

The Long Road to the Michael Jackson Biopic

The biopic is now set to be released in cinemas on 24 April 2026. This date, however, comes after a difficult production that has seen plenty of speculation. The film was originally scheduled for an April 2025 release before being pushed to October 2025, and then delayed once more to its current 2026 slot following extensive reshoots.

For months, reports circulated that director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and screenwriter John Logan had a cut running close to four hours, leading Lionsgate to consider splitting Michael into two separate films. The trailer's release as a single film appears to quiet that speculation, though it remains a massive production with a reported $155 million budget.

The biggest question, which the synopsis carefully avoids, is how the film will handle the myriad controversies that defined the superstar's later life.

Production reportedly faced significant legal challenges, with some reports claiming entire sections of the film involving his Neverland Ranch were scrapped. With producers John Branca and John McClain (co-executors of the Jackson estate) involved, it remains unclear if the film will be a celebration or a critical examination.

John Logan (Gladiator, Skyfall) wrote the script, with Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody) serving as a producer alongside Branca and McClain. David B. Householter serves as executive producer. The new trailer will begin its theatrical run next week, playing in cinemas ahead of the new Now You See Me film.