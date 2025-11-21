Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, was crowned Miss Universe 2025, wearing the first-ever Filipino-made crown, Lumière de l'Infini, crafted by Jewelmer.

As she begins her reign as the newest queen, Bosch carries not only her advocacies but also the crown's rich legacy and symbolism, bringing its story to the world stage and embedding her own chapter into its journey.

Just as the crown embodies decades of Filipino artistry, Bosch herself embodies courage and poise, walking into the global spotlight and standing for herself amidst scrutiny and expectations.

Lumière de l'Infini Crown: The Story Behind the Masterpiece

The Lumière de l'Infini, which translates to 'Light of Infinity,' is more than just a crown—it is a testament to heritage, craftsmanship, and vision. Created by Jewelmer, a luxury jewellery house in the Philippines, the crown is a fusion of national identity and artistry.

The crown debuted at the 73rd edition of Miss Universe and was first worn by Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark.

'At the heart of the crown is the golden South Sea pearl, the national gem of the Philippines,' said Jacques Christophe Branellec, CEO of Jewelmer.

The pearls, cultivated in Jewelmer's farms in Palawan which symbolise purity, resilience, and natural beauty.

The design is deeply symbolic. According to Jewelmer, the crown reflects the four classical elements: Earth, Water, Air, and Fire.

Earth is represented by the golden pearls, Water in the flowing gold tendrils, Air in the delicate curves resembling the movement of waves, and Fire in the diamond-studded rays radiating from the central pearl. 'As long as there is a pearl, there is life shining through every moment,' the brand explained.

Jewelmer emphasised the craftsmanship behind the piece as it took over five years, with 377 meticulous steps to be completed by Filipino master artisans trained in traditional techniques.

'Countless hands have contributed to this masterpiece — from our dedicated pearl farmers to the master craftsmen — making it a striking emblem of the magic that happens when man works in harmony with nature,' Jewelmer said, framing the crown as a national achievement

The combination of Philippine materials and time-honoured artisan methods, Jewelmer created something that is not only luxurious but culturally resonant.

Aside from the gleaming centrepiece, the pearl that sits amidst sun-like rays, drawing the eye and symbolising light and hope as the centre. The crown is also made of 18-karat gold, more than 1,400 diamonds, and 23 golden South Sea pearls, according to Tatler Asia.

A Crown with Purpose and Pride

The Filipino-crafted crown has generated a wave of national pride. For Jewelmer, this project was deeply personal — a way to showcase the Philippines' excellence in luxury craftsmanship on the global stage. The decision to use golden South Sea pearls was deliberate: they are rare, radiant, and culturally significant.

Beyond its physical beauty, the crown stands as a statement of sustainability and respect for nature.

Jewelmer's pearl farms operate under a non-extractive philosophy: oysters are carefully nurtured in protected environments, and pearls are left to develop slowly, ensuring both quality and ecological care.

For Fátima Bosch, wearing this crown means more than winning a pageant title. Crafted in the Philippines, it carries forward a symbol of artistry and environmental harmony. Every time she steps into the spotlight, she not only represents herself and her advocacies, she also honours the hopes and dreams of the many who made the Lumière de l'Infini possible.

Bosch's victory is not just personal—it is collective, and it radiates the light of infinity shining from the Pearl of the Orient Sea to the universe.