Missouri State Senator-elect David Gregory has introduced a controversial bill, Senate Bill 72 (SB 72), that would incentivise citizens to report undocumented immigrants by offering them a reward of £787 ($1,000) per verified report. Gregory, a Republican representing a suburban district west of St. Louis, stated that the bill aims to make Missouri a leader in combating illegal immigration.

Citizen Participation in Immigration Enforcement

The proposed legislation tasks the Missouri Department of Public Safety with creating a comprehensive system for citizens to report undocumented immigrants. This system would include a toll-free hotline, email, and online reporting portal, designed to streamline the process of identifying and reporting individuals suspected of being in the state illegally.

In addition to the £787 ($1,000) reward for verified arrests, the bill introduces the "Missouri Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program." This initiative would allow licensed bail bond agents and surety recovery agents to act as certified bounty hunters with the specific purpose of locating and detaining undocumented immigrants. Gregory's plan also proposes establishing a dedicated fund to support the programme, drawing from resources allocated by the General Assembly.

Felony Charges for Illegal Entry

A key provision of SB 72 is the creation of a new criminal offence: "trespass by an illegal alien." Under this proposed law, undocumented immigrants apprehended in Missouri would face felony charges, with prison sentences that disallow probation or parole in most cases. Additional penalties include being barred from voting, obtaining a driver's licence, accessing public benefits, or applying for legal residency within the state.

Gregory emphasised the bill's importance in addressing what he described as a growing crisis. "As I ran for State Senate, I promised to make Missouri a national leader in combating illegal immigration," he said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). "Now, I'm following through with my promise. SB 72 ensures law enforcement has the tools they need to apprehend illegal immigrants before they commit violent crimes."

A Broader Immigration Crackdown

Now, I’m following through with my promise. SB 72 makes it a felony to be here illegally and the bill will finally allow Missouri law enforcement to find and arrest… pic.twitter.com/9hXvonbDGz — David Gregory (@DavidGregoryMO) December 6, 2024

The bill's introduction comes amid renewed national attention on immigration policies. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged a mass deportation initiative targeting the estimated 18 million undocumented immigrants residing in the United States. Trump has blamed the outgoing Biden administration for what he calls an unprecedented surge in illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Gregory's bill aligns with these federal priorities, reinforcing Missouri's role in enforcing stricter immigration measures at the state level. "We need all hands on deck," Gregory stated, "to catch illegal immigrants before they pose a threat to our communities."

Controversy and Criticism

While proponents argue the bill is necessary to strengthen immigration enforcement, critics have raised significant concerns about its implications. Immigration advocates warn that the proposed system could encourage racial profiling, misuse of resources, and false accusations.

Human rights organisations have also criticised the plan, citing the potential for abuse and the ethical concerns surrounding incentivising citizens to monitor and report their neighbours. Others have questioned the practicality of deputising licensed bail bond agents as bounty hunters, worrying about the risks such a programme could pose to public safety and due process.

Implementation Challenges

If passed, SB 72 would go into effect on 28 August 2025. However, implementing such a sweeping programme presents logistical and financial challenges. The Missouri Department of Public Safety would need to develop the necessary infrastructure to handle reports and manage payments while ensuring compliance with state and federal laws.

The bill's financial implications are another point of contention. Critics argue that using public funds to incentivise citizen reporting and train bounty hunters diverts resources away from other critical state needs.

Gregory's proposal, while likely to gain support among conservative constituents, faces strong opposition from civil rights groups and Democratic lawmakers. As the debate unfolds, SB 72 is poised to become a focal point in Missouri's legislative session and a flashpoint in the national conversation on immigration.