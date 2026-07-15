Mitch McConnell health rumours have intensified after a forensic psychologist examined the Kentucky senator's newly released 'proof of life' photo, arguing that the image appears to show a man still seriously weakened after weeks away from public view. The photograph, released with a statement from McConnell over the weekend, shows him seated beside his wife, Elaine Chao, holding a copy of The Washington Post.

The news came after McConnell said he had been hospitalised following a fall at home that left him briefly unconscious, before developing pneumonia during his recovery. He said doctors had ruled out broken bones, concussion, heart attack, stroke, tumours and haemorrhages, and confirmed he had moved from hospital care to a rehabilitation centre.

Yet the update has done little to calm the very online speculation it was plainly designed to address. A still photograph can establish only so much. It cannot settle the wider questions now circulating around McConnell's health, his absence from the Senate, or the precise timing of the image.

Mitch McConnell Photo Fuels Fresh Questions

The image shows McConnell sitting in what appears to be a hospital bed or clinical chair, with Chao beside him and a newspaper dated 12 July positioned in front of him. McConnell's office released the image alongside his statement, which said he was continuing to regain his strength in rehabilitation.

Senator Ron Johnson, a fellow Republican, added to the confusion by saying that a source had told him the image could be older than claimed. That allegation has not been independently substantiated, and McConnell's office has presented the newspaper as evidence that the photograph was taken on the date of its release.

Claims that McConnell is dead, secretly incapacitated or being misrepresented by his staff are unproven. IBTimes UK could not independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

McConnell's own words were unusually detailed, perhaps because the lack of public information had become its own story. 'As much as it frustrates me, this process takes time,' he said, adding that he would not return to the Senate floor to vote 'quite yet.'

Forensic Expert Sees Mitch McConnell Frailty

Dr John Paul Garrison, a clinical and forensic psychologist who describes himself as a body-language expert, reviewed the photo in a YouTube video and identified what he called its major red flags. He stressed at the outset that his assessment was opinion, not a psychological evaluation or medical diagnosis.

Garrison said AI-detection tools he had used did not indicate that the image had been wholly generated by artificial intelligence. He did not rule out possible manipulation, but said the photograph did not look like a fabricated AI image.

His principal observation was McConnell's posture. 'He can't even stand in this picture. He's sitting in a hospital bed,' Garrison said. 'What this picture projects more than anything is extreme frailty and weakness.'

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The psychologist also focused on the newspaper. In conventional proof-of-life images, a dated paper is often held up clearly to establish when a photograph was taken. McConnell appears instead to hold it low and at an awkward angle. Garrison's reading was blunt. 'I think that he's holding it the best that he can right now.'

He further noted bruising on McConnell's left hand and the absence of a wedding ring. Garrison said rings can be removed in hospital because of concerns over swelling, but suggested the missing jewellery was consistent with McConnell still requiring clinical care. That is an inference from a photograph, not confirmation of his condition.

Then there is Chao his wife. The couple are both looking upwards, but not quite in the same direction, while Chao's position led Garrison to speculate that she may have been helping to support her husband. 'This does not seem like a natural photo where they're posing together,' he said. 'This seems like one where they are trying to get a picture and this is the best they could possibly do.'

It is a striking interpretation. A photograph can show frailty, perhaps, but it cannot diagnose a patient or prove a cover-up. For McConnell's office, the next credible update may need to be more than a carefully arranged still.