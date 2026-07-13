US conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones has used his live show to claim that unnamed Pentagon generals were saying Senator Lindsey Graham 'died in Kyiv', according to the Infowars host, challenging the official account that the Republican died from a heart problem at his Washington home. Jones told viewers he was passing on information from former CIA officer Larry Johnson, who he said had spoken to senior figures inside the US military's command centre.

The claims surfaced days after Graham, 71, returned from a visit to Ukraine and was reported by his office to have suffered a fatal cardiac episode in Washington. Jones told his audience it was now 'reasonable' not to accept that version at face value.

Official Heart Attack Account Versus 'Died in Kyiv' Claim

Graham's office said the South Carolina Republican died following a 'brief and sudden illness' shortly after landing back in the US. A preliminary finding by the Washington, DC medical examiner cited an aortic dissection linked to cardiovascular disease and classified the death as natural.

Emergency dispatch audio captured first responders being sent to the senator's Capitol Hill address on Saturday, 11 July 2026, after a call about a cardiac arrest. Those records underpin the official narrative: Graham died of a heart problem at home after returning from Kyiv, where he met Ukrainian officials and visited a drone production facility.

🚨 BREAKING: Lindsey Graham EMS dispatch audio reveals medical emergency



The New York Post obtained the 911 dispatch audio from Senator Lindsey Graham’s final moments.



The audio documents the exact point a reported chest pain call escalated into a fatal emergency.



Listen: pic.twitter.com/vFHSdmhaZJ — American Debunk (@AmericanDebunk) July 12, 2026

Alex Jones, Larry Johnson, and Pentagon Generals

Jones's alternative account centres on Johnson, a former CIA analyst who appeared on his programme. Jones described Johnson as having a '99% accuracy rate' and said he still has contacts at senior Pentagon levels.

EX CIA Larry Johnson: Lindsey Graham could not have died at home Saturday evening. The Ukraine trip plus return journey makes 8:30pm arrival impossible. Pentagon insiders know the truth. He died in Kiev. The cover story is already exposed by simple schedules. America deserves… pic.twitter.com/0Nd8LMfoTp — Mark (@Mark4XX) July 13, 2026

On air, Jones said Johnson had told him that unnamed generals inside the National Military Command Center were 'walking around talking today saying he had died in Kyiv'. He told viewers this meant it was 'reasonable not to just believe the official story' that Graham flew home and then died of a heart issue. At points he acknowledged that 'maybe the Pentagon's wrong' but continued to present the 'died in Kyiv' line as something that should be investigated.

Travel Timeline, Drone Factory, and AI Doubts

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Jones questioned the timing of Graham's final journey, saying the senator took an overnight train from Kyiv to Poland and then a transatlantic flight back to the US, asking why he would fly 20 hours 'to do just a tour of a drone factory' and suggesting the timetable was hard to square with a same-day cardiac arrest.

He also claimed a 'secret drone factory' Graham toured, and a hotel which Jones said housed NATO personnel, were later hit by Russian missiles. Neither Jones nor his site offered travel logs, hospital records or named military sources to support the claim that Graham died in Ukraine.

Jones further invoked artificial intelligence to cast doubt on reported details, arguing that similar technology could fake a final conversation between Graham and Trump. He also questioned images which Jones claimed showed an ambulance outside Graham's home, describing some footage as 'so HD, so crisp, almost cartoonish' and saying it 'looks like AI'.

Online Speculation vs Official Record

Jones framed his programme as part of a backlash against what he called years of official lies over war and domestic crises, telling viewers they now have to 'verify stuff' themselves because of AI, censorship and propaganda. His coverage of Graham's death relied on anonymous intelligence sources and scepticism of mainstream reporting, themes long present in his output.

For now, the on‑record account remains that provided by Graham's office, the Washington, DC medical examiner and emergency responders, all describing the senator's death as the result of a sudden medical event in Washington after his Ukraine trip. There is no independent evidence in the public record to support the allegation that Graham died in Kyiv, and no US authority has said it is investigating his death as anything other than a sudden medical event