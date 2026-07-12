Erling Haaland was substituted with Norway trailing England in extra time of their World Cup quarter-final in Miami on Saturday, a decision that left supporters questioning why the Manchester City forward was removed with the country's tournament hanging in the balance. Norway went on to lose 2-1, ending a World Cup run in which Haaland had scored seven goals.

The news came after Haaland had been held scoreless by England but remained Norway's most obvious route back into the match. With roughly 15 minutes of extra time left, Ståle Solbakken replaced the 25-year-old striker with Jørgen Strand Larsen. No explanation for the change was included at the time.

That absence of clarity is why the moment became the defining controversy of Norway's exit. A leading scorer sitting on the bench while his team chased a quarter-final equaliser is the sort of football image that invites instant anger, and plenty of it.

Erling Haaland's World Cup Ends on the Bench

Haaland arrived at the England match as one of the tournament's standout players. His seven goals had made him central to Norway's unexpectedly deep run, and England's priority before the tie was plainly to limit his influence. They managed it, at least on the scoresheet.

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Yet a quiet match by Haaland's standards did not necessarily make him expendable. Centre-forwards can be anonymous for long spells, then decide a match with one touch. Norway had a striker capable of doing precisely that, and chose to remove him.

There was another difficult moment earlier in the contest. Haaland committed a foul before a Norway corner, costing his side what would have been a second goal. It was an error, certainly, but it also made the subsequent substitution look more drastic. Was Solbakken reacting to form, fatigue or an injury issue?

IBTimes UK could not independently verify the reason for Haaland's withdrawal, so claims that it was tactical, medical or punishment should be treated cautiously. The essential fact is simpler. Norway were a goal down, the match was in extra time, and their seven-goal forward was taken off.

England Move an as Erling Haaland Questions Linger

The reaction online was immediate and negative, with social-media users questioning the decision to replace Haaland with Strand Larsen while Norway were losing. The original report described the call as unpopular and noted that many viewers initially wondered whether Haaland had been injured.

Haaland's status meant Norway had spent the tournament playing with an unusually valuable safety net. Even when the rest of the side struggled to create, there was always the possibility of a cross, a loose ball or a direct pass falling to a player who can turn half a chance into a goal. Removing him altered the calculation entirely.

For England, the result sends the Three Lions into the semi-finals. Norway, meanwhile, leave with a campaign that far exceeded the routine expectations placed on a side so often defined by the absence of major-tournament success rather than its presence. The team's run ended in the last eight after the 2-1 defeat.

There is a temptation to reduce the whole match to one substitution. Football rarely works that neatly. Norway had chances, Haaland made an expensive foul before the disallowed second goal, and England did enough to protect their lead. But elite knockout football is judged by decisions made in narrow windows, especially when the best player on the pitch is no longer on it.

Solbakken will inevitably face questions about the call.

Until then, the mystery has done more than eclipse Haaland's scoreless evening. It has left Norway's most memorable World Cup match with a strange final image, their most dangerous player watching the last act from the bench.