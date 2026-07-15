Donald Trump's health has again been thrust under scrutiny in Washington, D.C., after new close-up photos of 13 January showed the 80-year-old president with heavy bruising and apparent skin-tone makeup on his left hand during an Oval Office signing ceremony, contradicting earlier White House defence, forcing officials into a fresh damage control exercise.

Read more Unfiltered Trump Photo Ignites Health Panic With Purple Hand Lesion, Frail Appearance, and Blank Expression Unfiltered Trump Photo Ignites Health Panic With Purple Hand Lesion, Frail Appearance, and Blank Expression

The concerns about Trump's physical condition have been simmering throughout his second term. Trump, who turned 80 on 14 June and is one of the oldest presidents in US history, has long presented himself as a picture of vigour. Yet the visual record has increasingly told a different story.

In July 2025, the White House disclosed that doctors had diagnosed him with chronic venous insufficiency, a circulation problem that can cause swelling in the legs and discolouration of the skin. Since then, a steady drip of images and clips of puffy ankles, unsteady steps, and apparent drowsiness in public has raised questions the administration has never fully managed to put to bed.

Oval Office Image Rekindles Doubts About Donald Trump

The latest flashpoint came from a Getty photograph, taken as Trump signed an executive order at the Resolute Desk on 13 July. In the image, Trump's left hand rests on the paperwork in front of him. The back of the hand appears mottled and dark beneath what looks like an imperfect layer of flesh-toned makeup, an attempt at concealment that only highlighted the underlying bruising.

Previously, similar dark marks had been visible on Trump's right hand. Those earlier pictures ignited online speculation about intravenous lines, blood draws or more serious treatments. The White House moved quickly at the time to play down the chatter. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the marks stemmed from a 'daily aspirin regimen' and 'frequent handshaking,' suggesting that the president, an enthusiastic campaigner, simply bruises easily.

BREAKING: WH Press Secretary Leavitt says Trump recently noticed mild swelling in his lower legs and was “thoroughly evaluated” by the WH medical unit.



She also claims Trump’s visible bruise on the back of his hand is from “frequent handshaking” and taking aspirin. pic.twitter.com/aoodIxNhR1 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 17, 2025

That line has not aged well. With both of Trump's hands now showing prominent bruising, social media users reacted with undisguised scepticism. 'So he now shakes with his left hand?' one X user jibed, pointing out that Trump is famously right-handed. Another asked, more clinically, how much handshaking could really cause bruising 'to go bilateral.'

Others dispensed with politeness entirely. 'He's clearly not well,' one person wrote after zooming in on the new image. A self-described 'armchair doctor' speculated that medical staff would 'use whatever good vein they can find,' reading the pattern as evidence of repeated punctures. Someone else, in a darker sort of gallows humour, dismissed it as 'Old Man Hands' and suggested the marks were consistent with an elderly patient who 'bruises easily, especially when he's hooked up to an IV.'

Nothing has been confirmed beyond the official statements already released. Without medical records, they remain guesswork, however confidently phrased. But the doubts themselves have become a political fact.

Bruising, Swollen Ankles And A President Who Nods Off

The marks on Trump's hands are only one piece of a broader picture that critics say points to serious infirmity. Over the past 17 months, photographers have repeatedly captured the president's ankles bulging over his shoes, the joints visibly swollen. Chronic venous insufficiency can produce exactly that kind of lower limb swelling, but the visual is stark: an ageing leader whose shoes seem to be losing a battle with his own body.

Video clips have also circulated widely showing Trump walking with what appears to be a slight limp, veering off a straight line, or seeming unsure on stairs. Each stumble is pored over, slowed down, and annotated by partisan accounts. Occasionally, he looks fine; occasionally, he does not. In the hyper-surveilled life of a modern president, there is no such thing as an unobserved bad day.

Trump has been filmed nodding off in televised meetings and at high-profile events, including Game 4 of the NBA Finals in June and the UFC Freedom 250 event hosted at the White House that same month. Supporters shrug it off as the occupational hazard of an overworked octogenarian. Opponents treat it as evidence that he is no longer fit to sit through the job, let alone do it.

Against this steady drumbeat of imagery, the White House clings to the authority of the president's official doctor. In May, Trump underwent a medical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Maryland. The Physician to the President, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella pronounced him to be in 'excellent health.'

The summary released from that visit listed Trump at 75 inches tall and 238 pounds, up 14 pounds from his previous physical in April 2025. Barbabella recommended more physical activity and continued weight loss, a polite way of acknowledging that the commander-in-chief is not, in fact, ageless.

That phrase 'excellent health' now sits awkwardly alongside the close-ups of bruised hands and the clips of heavy-lidded meetings. The administration's problem is not merely what the doctor says, but what voters can see with their own eyes. Each new photograph that appears to contradict the official line chips away at credibility.

Whether the bruises on Trump's hands are the harmless product of thin skin and blood thinners or a sign of something more serious is, at this stage, impossible to verify from the outside. Until the White House offers a more convincing account or releases fuller medical documentation, everything said about the president's health beyond the official statements should be taken with a grain of salt.

What is clear is that in an election-era presidency defined by image, a few inches of battered skin on the back of an 80-year-old man's hands have become a surprisingly potent symbol of political vulnerability. Until the White House releases fuller documentation, the debate will continue to rage.