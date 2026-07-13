'You loved every second of our time together and now everyone knows.'

Those were the words transgender actress and author Jesse James Rose shared in an Instagram Story published hours after Senator Lindsey Graham's death, a post that quickly spread across social media.

The Stories, titled 'Eulogy for a Horny Hypocrite,' were published shortly after news of Graham's death became public and quickly spread across Instagram and Reddit, prompting extensive discussion online.

Screenshots of the Stories circulated widely across social media, making them one of the most discussed online reactions following Graham's death.

Graham died on Saturday after what his office initially described as a 'brief and sudden illness.' A preliminary finding by the District of Columbia medical examiner later identified the cause of death as an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The South Carolina Republican served in the US Senate for more than two decades after first being elected in 2002. During his tenure, he became a leading Republican voice on foreign policy and national security and one of President Donald Trump's closest allies in Congress.

Rose's Instagram Stories Draw Attention

Much of the online discussion centred on Rose's Instagram Stories, in which she explained why she decided to speak publicly after Graham's death.

In the Stories, Rose said she chose to speak publicly because she believed Graham's political legacy could not be separated from what she described as their alleged private interactions.

She alleged that she had known Graham more than a decade ago, before her transition, and claimed he had paid her for private encounters. In another Story, Rose wrote, 'Lindsey, rest in hell for what you did to our community,' before adding, 'You loved every second of our time together and now everyone knows.'

Rose also wrote that she only later realised Graham's identity after encountering online references to 'Lady G,' a long-running and unverified nickname associated with rumours about the senator's private life. She said she decided to share her account because public officials who campaign against LGBTQ+ rights should not be shielded from scrutiny over their alleged private conduct.

Rose did not provide photographs, messages or other documentary evidence to support the personal claims contained in her Stories. Those claims have not been independently verified. As of publication, neither Graham's office nor his family had publicly commented on the posts.

Social Media Reaction

Screenshots of Rose's Instagram Stories spread rapidly across Instagram and Reddit, where users debated both the posts and their timing.

Reaction was mixed across social media. Some users praised Rose for speaking publicly, while others focused on the allegations' timing following Graham's death. Rose's personal claims have not been independently verified.

On Instagram, one user wrote, 'Okay, I'm dying to know what "unspeakable things"...'

Another commented, 'My dear friend thank you for always being you. We love you. I won't miss that guy for a second.'

A third wrote, 'Sorry you haven't been heard. Maybe now things will come to light. You surely deserve that.'

Others posted, 'Imagine being so self-hating it becomes your entire persona,' and 'Girl did you wake up and say "I'm breaking the internet today."'

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According to a Reddit thread discussing Rose's Instagram Stories, users also speculated whether others might come forward following Graham's death. One commenter wrote, 'I imagine we'll see many, many more stories like this in the coming days.'

Another posted, 'Yep. NDA won't extend past death will it?'

A third commented, 'I feel so bad for her, must be a special kind of ick that comes from being intimate with a person who then you find out is this level of evil.'

Some users also referred to the nickname 'Lady G,' which has circulated online for years in unverified rumours about Graham's private life.

While Rose's Instagram Stories dominated much of the online conversation, tributes from political leaders focused on Graham's decades of public service. President Donald Trump remembered Graham as a close ally, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised his support for Ukraine and Israel.