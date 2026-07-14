Donald Trump has addressed the conspiracy theories surrounding Lindsey Graham's sudden death, saying doctors told him part of the late senator's body 'literally blew up' while rejecting claims that Russia may have assassinated him.

The president weighed in during an appearance on Newsmax's Greg Kelly Reports, after host Greg Kelly raised speculation about Graham's death and noted that Russia has been accused of poisoning political enemies.

Graham, 71, died suddenly on 11 July shortly after returning from Ukraine, where he had met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. His death quickly fuelled online conspiracy theories, including claims that Russia may have targeted him over his support for Ukraine and past criticism of Vladimir Putin. Kelly asked Trump whether Americans had been told the full story.

'Well, I think we do,' Trump replied, before pointing to Graham's underlying health issues rather than foul play.

'A Certain Part of His Body Literally Blew Up'

Trump said 'great doctors' had reviewed Graham's case and described the fatal medical event in blunt terms.

'They talked about, you know, a certain part of his body literally blew up,' Trump said. 'And that's a condition I believe his father had also.'

Trump: 'A part of Lindsey's body literally BLEW up' pic.twitter.com/5uwHasvYWQ — RT (@RT_com) July 14, 2026

Preliminary findings from the medical examiner found that Graham died from an aortic dissection linked to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. An aortic dissection happens when a tear forms in the inner layer of the aorta, the body's main artery, and can become fatal very quickly. Trump added that Graham's father also died young from heart complications, suggesting there may have been a family history of serious cardiovascular problems.

Trump Cites 'Racehorse Theory'

The most controversial part of Trump's answer came when he invoked what he called the 'racehorse theory.'

'To answer the conspiracy theory, I would love to say yes, but I think he had some problems,' Trump said. 'His father died just about at the same age from... you know, I'm a believer in the racehorse theory. If you have problems, you have problems.'

The phrase has long been associated with Trump's belief that genetics play a major role in health, success and ability. Critics have previously compared the idea to eugenics, arguing that it reduces people to inherited traits. Trump appeared to use the theory to argue that Graham's death was more likely tied to hereditary health issues than an assassination plot.

Graham Had Been Warned About Artery Problems

Trump also said he had previously spoken to Graham about his cardiovascular health.

'He had the problem with arteries,' Trump said, adding that he believed Graham had 'like a 70 percent blockage.'

'I said, 'Lindsey, you're gonna have to go and take care of that,'' Trump recalled.

However, the president added that the fatal condition was 'a different problem' and 'wasn't really related' to the blockage he had discussed with Graham. He described the issue as difficult to detect and difficult to fix.

Conspiracies Spread After Ukraine Trip

Graham's death drew intense speculation because of its timing. He had just returned from Kyiv, where he remained vocal about supporting Ukraine and confronting Russia.

Some commentators called for toxicology reports, while others claimed without evidence that foreign actors may have been involved. But official preliminary findings point to a medical cause, and no evidence of foul play has been publicly presented.

For Trump, the explanation was less mysterious: Graham had deep-seated health problems, a family history of heart trouble and a fatal condition that struck suddenly.